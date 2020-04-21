COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cayosoft, the leader in management and protection for hybrid Microsoft environments, today announced the release of Cayosoft Guardian to recover and protect Azure Active Directory (AD) and hybrid AD identities and data.
Guardian provides a single console to quickly identify critical changes across Azure AD and on-premises AD environments and recover from outages.
"We think hybrid-first," said Bob Bobel, co-founder and CEO of Cayosoft. "Most organizations are somewhere in their journey to the cloud, with the majority running hybrid (on-premises + Azure/Microsoft 365) environments. We're proud to introduce a protection and recovery solution that provides granular rollback across Azure and hybrid AD. Guardian rounds out our complete hybrid management and protection suite."
With Cayosoft Guardian monitoring directory changes, administrators can quickly see, understand and rollback mistakes or malicious changes across their entire hybrid AD environment.
Guardian is designed to protect Active Directories across environments, and features the following:
- A Single Hybrid Recovery Solution: Identify and restore changes – regardless of where they were made – across Active Directory everywhere, in one unified console
- Immediate Recovery: Mitigate expensive service outages and end-user downtime without the need to mount or unpack cumbersome backups
- Change Alerting: Don't rely solely on audit logs to track Azure AD and AD changes. Guardian provides notifications of critical changes – through Microsoft Teams, email and in the console – and provides the ability to immediately rollback changes or restore objects before they impact end users
- Beyond Recycle Bins: Recover what native tools cannot, including changes to conditional access policies, license settings changes and hard-deleted objects
Pricing and Availability
Cayosoft Guardian is available today either stand-alone or as part of the new Cayosoft Management and Protection Suite, which includes:
- True hybrid administration: Cayosoft Administrator automates and streamlines day-to-day IT administration for on-prem, Office 365 and hybrid Microsoft environments. Administrator simplifies management with role-based delegation, rule-based automation, self-service, Office 365 license optimization and more.
- True hybrid recovery: Cayosoft Guardian recovers and protects Azure Active Directory and hybrid AD data.
Cayosoft solutions are priced per user and publicly available for download, including a 25-day free trial.
About Cayosoft
Cayosoft helps customers around the world to simplify and streamline hybrid Microsoft management and protection. Cayosoft solutions secure, simplify, automate and control Active Directory, Exchange On-premises, Office 365, Exchange Online and Azure Active Directory, OneDrive, SharePoint and Teams.
For more information, visit http://www.cayosoft.com/.