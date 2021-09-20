SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cayuga Hospitality Consultants is excited to announce that Olivier Gauthier, based in Paris, France, has joined their team of global consultants. The addition of his expertise will provide international clients specialized services relating to their markets and countries and provide extensive knowledge about international hospitality trends.
"We are excited to welcome Olivier and his expertise in construction services to our global consultant team," says Katherine Moulton, Partner and Executive Director. "We are confident that he will be a great asset to our clients operating around the world as we continue to provide them with comprehensive services tailored for their needs."
After more than 20 years of working for an interior designer and leading construction consulting firms, Olivier Gauthier has created RealSense to combine his passion for remarkable buildings and stunning interiors with his cutting-edge expertise in project and cost management. From flagship stores to luxury hotels, at any stage of a project life cycle, he provides holistic, strategic and tailor-made project management solutions to meet the unique demand and complexity of high-end projects. His project experience includes Sofitel London Saint-James: Fairmont Le Montreaux Place, Switzerland; InterContinental Cairo Semiramis, Egypt; Four Seasons Hotel George V Paris, France; Louis Vuitton Malettier Cannes, France; Restaurant Bagatelle Monte-Carlo, Monaco as well as many others. In addition, Olivier provides a comprehensive range of construction consulting services to support investors, owners and hotel brands planning to refurbish existing or newly acquired luxury or upper-scale hotels in Europe. His key consulting services include project management, cost management, project audit and review, and Capex estimate and feasibility.
Olivier is currently pursuing a Master's degree in business Management from EM Lyon Business School. In 2019, he joined the board of the Project Management Group at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyor (RICS). In 2015, he became a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyor (RICS) and in 1999, he graduated as a Quantity Surveyor from the University of Central Lancashire in England.
Olivier joins the global team that includes:
- Luis Gallotti, Buenos Aires, Hotel Development & Operations
- Romulo Vallejo, Caribbean/Latin America, Hotel Operations Specialist
- Richard Williams, Caribbean, Resort Development & Management
- Germinal Garcia, Cancun/Tenerife, Openings & Marketing Strategy
- Frank Schuetzendorf, Paris, Restaurant Concepts & Management
- Katie Benson, London, Asset Management & Development
- Alex Moj, Munich, Financial Controlling & Data Analyst
- Jens Busch, Hong Kong, Gaming Resorts Operations
- Haydee Cruz, Bangkok, Sales & Marketing Expert
- Aureliano Bonni, Italy, Tourism & Marketing
To learn more about the global team of consultants, visit Cayuga Hospitality Consultants.
