AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CBANC, the largest professional network of US commercial banking institutions, has bolstered its leadership team with the hiring of three new executives in technology, sales and marketing. With over 60,000 members representing over 60% of the united states credit unions and community banks, CBANC is investing in critical areas to further its mission in connecting and enabling the collective influence of these critical institutions within the country's financial system.
Following the appointment of Tom Ferries as President and CEO in August of last year, CBANC continues to innovate and modernize its proven technology platform to enable community banks and credit unions to expand their footprint and increase the value they can provide to their customers and communities. By adding proven leaders to the executive team, CBANC expects to accelerate its product development and bring to market world-class solutions that expand the collaborative nature of the network into additional functional areas for customers.
"The vision for CBANC has always been to enable these institutions to connect and collaborate to effectively compete and serve their communities," said Tom Ferries, President and CEO. "By bolstering our technology, sales and marketing capabilities, we strengthen our relationship with our members and customers to meet their needs in a rapidly changing environment."
To deliver on this growth, CBANC has hired Bala Arumugam as Chief Technology Officer, Wade Sanders as Senior Vice President of Sales, and Kevin Green as Chief Marketing Officer.
Bala Arumugam joins CBANC from RealMassive, where he was Chief Technology Officer, with over 26 years of experience in technology leadership roles across large scale infrastructure, data engineering, product development and operations.
Wade Sanders joins CBANC with over 25 years in Sales leadership roles in financial and healthcare technology. Most recently, Wade served as the Vice President, Account Management, Services and Sales at Iodine Software where he successfully built the sales and client renewal teams.
Kevin Green joins CBANC with 20 years of marketing experience in Fortune 100 companies and early-stage start-ups. He's held executive roles at Dell and RealMassive and worked with recognized financial brands including Visa International, Fidelity National Financial and TD Bank.
"CBANC is positioned to transform the way our member institutions do business and with our full executive team in place, we can accelerate how we serve them at a critical time in the industry's evolution," said Ferries. "Our existing team has done an incredible job creating opportunities and with the additions to our leadership team we can more effectively support them in achieving our growth."
About CBANC
CBANC is the largest professional network of US commercial banking institutions, the people that work for them and the vendors who serve them. We connect bank and credit union professionals, provide them with software to help them streamline their business, and give them access to screened vendors to help them make purchase decisions.
Our mission is to help especially smaller US financial institutions do more, be more efficient, and compete at a higher level, by leveraging the collective power of our network. Over sixty thousand members strong, CBANC's membership represents over 8,600 financial institutions and over $22 trillion in assets.
