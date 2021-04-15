AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CBANC, cbancnetwork.com, has entered into a strategic partnership with two industry leading providers to offer its members access to educational and training content ranging from "Creating a Superior Customer Experience" to "IT Risk Management" for financial institutions. The relationship with Extraco Consulting and 10-D Security increases the depth and breadth of training resources available to all CBANC Members and expands the catalog for one of the most comprehensive online education and training resources available to the financial industry.
CBANC currently offers the financial industry access to timely and relevant proprietary training and education content as well as content from the industry's top associations and providers. The aggregation of this content increases the access and visibility financial professionals have to the leading experts and organizations throughout the country. With the addition of Extraco Consulting and 10-D Security educational content, CBANC members have even greater access to the latest data, trends and insights that drive the industry forward.
"The partnership with Extraco Consulting and 10-D Security furthers the CBANC mission of providing a destination for bankers to help other bankers," said CBANC Chief Executive Officer, Tom Ferries. "Being able to bring the level of expertise and knowledge of these partners to our community and work with them to drive efficiency and best practices within the financial industry accelerates the industry's ability to compete and serve customers."
Extraco Consulting will be offering a course catalog geared toward customer facing employees within financial institutions. Course topics focus on how to provide an exceptional customer experience through best practices, hiring and training. The catalog provides valuable training for every employee, manager and C-Level Leadership.
Lindsay Green, President of Extraco Consulting, shared, "We are thrilled to formally announce our partnership with CBANC. Both organizations are passionate about supporting community banks and bankers, which made this an ideal partnership. Extraco Consulting looks forward to sharing our proven methodologies with the CBANC members."
10-D Security will be offering a course catalog focused on Information Security training for the board of directors and senior management. Course topics will be invaluable as financial institutions continue to navigate digital transformation in banking and grapple with the rapid adoption of technology while securing their data.
"Part of our goal has always been to educate bankers on the information security issues they face each day. This partnership with CBANC will take this to the next level, benefiting everyone, especially the CBANC members. We are excited about this great partnership!", said Phil VanMeerhaeghe, CEO of 10-D Security.
To access the catalogs from Extraco Consulting and 10-D Security, as well as hundreds of other financial education topics, visit https://www.cbancnetwork.com/cbanc-education follow the Education tab to training.
ABOUT CBANC
CBANC is the largest network of US commercial banking institutions, the people that work for them and the vendors who serve them. Connecting bank and credit union professionals, CBANC provides software to help streamline business and access best-in-class vendors to help make critical business decisions.
Over 60,000 members strong, CBANC's membership represents over 8,600 financial institutions with over $22 trillion in assets.
ABOUT EXTRACO CONSULTING
Extraco Consulting offers guidance on retail banking strategies, customer service and relationship building sales training, process improvement and much more to regional and community banks and credit unions across the United States. The company also has a full-service Advertising and PR Agency supporting all markets and industries. At Extraco Consulting, we speak bank.
ABOUT 10-D SECURITY
10-D, Inc. is a truly independent professional services firm specializing in Financial Institutions. Our professionals provide best-in-class IT Security, Compliance, and Educational Services to help our clients comply with GLBA and FFIEC regulations, as well as industry Best Practices.
Media Contact
Kevin Green, CBANC Network, (774) 573-0619, kgreen@cbancnetwork.com
SOURCE CBANC Network