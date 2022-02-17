CLEVELAND, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ) ("CBIZ", or the "Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, today announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for the period ended December 31, 2021.

For the 2021 fourth quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $242.8 million, an increase of $31.7 million, or 15.0%, compared with $211.1 million reported for the same period in 2020. Acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $11.9 million, or 5.6%, to fourth-quarter 2021 revenue growth. Same-unit revenue increased by $19.8 million, or 9.4%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Loss from continuing operations was $9.6 million, in the 2021 fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $0.1 million for the same period a year ago.

For the full year ended December 31, 2021, CBIZ recorded revenue of $1,104.9 million, an increase of $141.0 million, or 14.6%, over the $963.9 million recorded for the same period in 2020. Acquisitions, net of divestitures, contributed $66.7 million, or 6.9%, to revenue growth in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Same-unit revenue increased by $74.3 million, or 7.7%, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations was $70.9 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared with $78.3 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

As previously announced on June 30, 2021, the Company reached a settlement agreement with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center ("UPMC") related to claims arising from a lawsuit filed in connection with actuarial services provided by a former employee in 2013. Net of insurance proceeds, the pretax charge related to this settlement in the second quarter of 2021 was $30.5 million. In addition, on June 1, 2021, the Company divested a small, non-core wholesale insurance business and recorded a pretax gain of $6.3 million on the sale. Eliminating the impact of these non-recurring items, adjusted diluted EPS for the twelve months of 2021 increased by 16.9% to $1.66, compared with $1.42 reported a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 12.4% to $148.5 million, compared with $132.1 million in 2020.

As previously announced on January 10, 2022, the Company acquired Marks Paneth, a New York City-based accounting firm. This transaction is expected to add approximately $138.0 million of revenue to CBIZ in 2022. Eliminating the impact of one-time transaction-related costs and first year integration costs, contribution to earnings per share in 2022 is expected to be approximately $0.10, growing to a range of $0.20 to $0.25 per share by 2025, after all remaining transition-related integration costs are addressed. On a GAAP reported basis, the transaction is expected to have minimal impact on earnings per share in 2022, but is expected to be significantly accretive after first-year transaction and integration costs are incurred.

Reconciliations for adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the tables of this release.

For the full year ended December 31, 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 3.0 million shares of its common stock on the open market. The balance outstanding on the Company's unsecured credit facility on December 31, 2021, was $155.3 million with $234.5 million of unused borrowing capacity.

Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "2021 was a year to be celebrated at CBIZ.  As we marked our 25-year anniversary, I am proud to report exceptional results for the past year with record growth across nearly every major service line. In addition to continued strong demand for the core, essential, services that we provide to our clients regardless of business climate, we experienced very high demand for our more specialty and project-based advisory services as well, an increasing trend that demonstrates the optimistic outlook of our clients as they continue to focus on growth."

"2021 also proved to be an important year for our strategic acquisition activity as we capitalized on a full and expanding pipeline of opportunities starting early in the year," Grisko continued. "We closed six acquisitions adding approximately $75 million in annualized revenue. While the seasonal nature of a number of these mid-year acquisitions negatively impacted fourth quarter margins in 2021, they will be very accretive in 2022 and beyond. Our momentum with M&A continued with our recent acquisition of Marks Paneth in early January, adding more than 600 professionals to our team and approximately $138 million in annual revenue."

"Coming off such a strong year, and with the completion of our latest acquisition, we expect another year of solid growth in 2022," Grisko concluded.

2022 Outlook

  • The Company expects revenue to grow within a range of 19% to 21% over the prior year.
  • Although a number of factors may impact the tax rate, the Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.
  • The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count of approximately 53.0 to 53.5 million shares.
  • The Company expects GAAP fully diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow within a range of 43% to 46%, to $1.89 to $1.93 per share over the $1.32 per share reported for 2021.
  • The Company expects adjusted fully diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to grow within a range of 20% to 22%, to $1.99 to $2.03 per share over the adjusted $1.66 per share reported for 2021.

Conference Call

CBIZ will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. (ET) today to discuss its results. The call will be webcast and an archived replay will be available at https://cbiz.gcs-web.com/investor-overview. Participants may register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163760/f162c4adc0.

About CBIZ

CBIZ is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business and operations and those of our clients; the Company's ability to adequately manage and sustain its growth; the Company's dependence on the current trend of outsourcing business services; the Company's dependence on the services of its CEO and other key employees; competitive pricing pressures; general business and economic conditions; and changes in governmental regulation and tax laws affecting the Company's insurance business or its business services operations. A more detailed description of such risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

 

 

CBIZ, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

 





Three Months Ended December 31,





2021



%



2020



%

Revenue



$ 242,828



100.0%



$ 211,110



100.0%

Operating expenses (1)



246,402



101.5



211,748



100.3

Gross loss



(3,574)



(1.5)



(638)



(0.3)

Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)



14,816



6.1



13,078



6.2

Operating loss



(18,390)



(7.6)



(13,716)



(6.5)

Other (expense) income:

















Interest expense



(1,016)



(0.4)



(816)



(0.4)

Loss on sale of operations, net



(390)



(0.2)



(587)



(0.3)

Other income, net (1) (2)



6,212



2.6



13,050



6.2

Total other income, net



4,806



2.0



11,647



5.5

Loss from continuing operations before income tax benefit



(13,584)



(5.6)



(2,069)



(1.0)

Income tax benefit



(3,971)







(1,979)





Loss from continuing operations



(9,613)



(4.0)



(90)



Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax



(7)







(4)





Net loss



$   (9,620)



(4.0)%



$        (94)



—%



















Diluted loss per share:

















Continuing operations



$     (0.19)







$         —





Discontinued operations













Net loss



$     (0.19)







$         —























Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



51,899







54,039





Other data from continuing operations:

















Adjusted EBITDA (3)



$   (5,021)







$    5,196





 

(1)

CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and

invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included

in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred compensation

gains in "Other income, net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Loss from continuing operations before income

tax benefit."







Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 are as follows (in thousands):

 





Three Months Ended December 31,





2021



% of Revenue



2020



% of Revenue

Operating  expenses



$       6,152



2.5%



$     11,010



5.2%

Corporate general and administrative expenses



908



0.4%



1,244



0.6%

Other income, net



7,060



2.9%



12,254



5.8%

 

Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 are

as follows (in thousands):



 



Three Months Ended December 31,



2021



2020



As

Reported



Deferred

Compensation

Plan



Adjusted



% of

Revenue



As

Reported



Deferred

Compensation

Plan



Adjusted



% of

Revenue

Gross margin

$   (3,574)



$       6,152



$    2,578



1.1%



$      (638)



$     11,010



$  10,372



4.9%

Operating income (expense)

(18,390)



7,060



(11,330)



(4.7)%



(13,716)



12,254



(1,462)



(0.7)%

Other income (expense), net

6,212



(7,060)



(848)



(0.3)%



13,050



(12,254)



796



0.4%

Loss from continuing operations

before income tax benefit

(13,584)





(13,584)



(5.6)%



(2,069)





(2,069)



(1.0)%





(2)

Included in "Other income, net" for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, is expense of $0.8 million and income of $0.5 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of

contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.





(3)

Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

 

 

CBIZ, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

 





Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2021



%



2020



%

Revenue



$ 1,104,925



100.0%



$ 963,897



100.0%

Operating expenses (1)



945,635



85.6



825,351



85.6

Gross margin



159,290



14.4



138,546



14.4

Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)



56,150



5.1



46,066



4.8

Legal settlement, net



30,468



2.7





Operating income



72,672



6.6



92,480



9.6

Other income (expense):

















Interest expense



(3,868)



(0.4)



(4,983)



(0.5)

Gain (loss) on sale of operations, net



5,995



0.5



(509)



(0.1)

Other income, net (1) (2)



18,241



1.7



16,500



1.7

Total other income, net



20,368



1.8



11,008



1.1

Income from continuing operations before income tax expense



93,040



8.4



103,488



10.7

Income tax expense



22,129







25,141





Income from continuing operations



70,911



6.4



78,347



8.1

Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax



(24)







(48)





Net income



$    70,887



6.4%



$  78,299



8.1%



















Diluted income per share:

















Continuing operations



$        1.32







$      1.42





Discontinued operations









(0.01)





Net income



$        1.32







$      1.41























Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



53,723







55,359





Other data from continuing operations:

















Adjusted EBITDA (3)



$  148,459







$ 132,119





Adjusted EPS (3)



$        1.66







$      1.42









(1)

CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and

invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included

in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred compensation

gains in "Other income, net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before

income tax expense."







Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 are as follows (in thousands):

 





Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2021



% of Revenue



2020



% of Revenue

Operating expenses



$     17,317



1.6%



$     13,806



1.4%

Corporate general and administrative expenses



2,168



0.2%



1,587



0.2%

Other income, net



19,485



1.8%



15,393



1.6%

 

Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the twelve months

ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 are as follows (in thousands):





Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2021



2020



As Reported



Deferred Compensation Plan



Adjusted



% of Revenue



As Reported



Deferred Compensation Plan



Adjusted



% of Revenue

Gross margin

$159,290



$17,317



$176,607



16.00%



$138,546



$13,806



$152,352



15.80%

Operating income

72,672



19,485



92,157



8.30%



92,480



15,393



107,873



11.20%

Other income (expense), net

18,241



-19,485



-1,244



-0.10%



16,500



-15,393



1,107



0.10%

Income from continuing operations before income tax expense

93,040





93,040



8.40%



103,488





103,488



10.70%









(2)

Included in "Other income, net" for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, is expense of $2.4 million and

income of $0.6 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.

(3)

Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable

GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

 

 

CBIZ, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)



SELECT SEGMENT DATA

 





Three Months Ended December

31,



Twelve Months Ended December

31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue

















Financial Services



$      156,056



$      131,419



734,026



629,778

Benefits and Insurance Services



76,667



70,325



332,323



297,758

National Practices



10,105



9,366



38,576



36,361

Total



$      242,828



$      211,110



$   1,104,925



$      963,897



















Gross Margin

















Financial Services



(3,338)



2,147



$      125,788



$      104,569

Benefits and Insurance Services



8,765



10,487



60,673



49,401

National Practices



1,153



1,072



4,082



3,724

Operating expenses - unallocated (1):

















Other expense



(4,002)



(3,334)



(13,936)



(5,342)

Deferred compensation



(6,152)



(11,010)



(17,317)



(13,806)

Total



$        (3,574)



$           (638)



$      159,290



$      138,546

 

(1)

Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation,

consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also includes gains

or losses attributable to the assets held in a rabbi trust associated with the Company's deferred compensation plan. These gains

or losses do not impact "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense" as they are directly offset by the same

adjustment to "Other income, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains/losses recognized from

adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the rabbi trust are recorded as compensation expense in "Operating expenses"

and "Corporate, general and administrative expenses," and offset in "Other income, net."

 

 

 

CBIZ, INC.

SELECT CASH FLOW DATA

(In thousands)

 





Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2021



2020

Net income



$         70,887



$         78,299

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization expense



27,078



23,139

(Gain) loss on sale of operations, net



(5,995)



509

Bad debt expense, net of recoveries



3,054



4,409

Adjustments to contingent earnout liability, net



2,367



(629)

Stock-based compensation expense



11,407



8,869

Other noncash adjustments



9,108



(285)

Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities



117,906



114,311

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures



13,272



32,605

Operating cash flows provided by continuing operations



131,178



146,916

Operating cash used in discontinued operations



(24)



(71)

Net cash provided by operating activities



131,154



146,845

Net cash used in investing activities



(82,010)



(46,406)

Net cash used in financing activities



(69,005)



(76,609)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(19,861)



23,830

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



$       170,335



$       146,505

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period



$       150,474



$       170,335











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the

consolidated balance sheet:









Cash and cash equivalents



$           1,997



$           4,652

Restricted cash



30,383



23,951

Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients



118,094



141,732

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



$       150,474



$       170,335

 

 

CBIZ, INC.

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS

(In thousands)

 





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents



1,997



4,652

Restricted cash



30,383



23,951

Accounts receivable, net



242,168



216,175

Current assets before funds held for clients



293,765



268,991

Funds held for clients



157,909



167,440

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



840,783



756,750











Total assets



1,627,934



1,513,754











Current liabilities before client fund obligations



265,174



211,285

Client fund obligations



158,115



166,989

Total long-term debt



154,851



107,192











Total liabilities



923,386



811,134











Treasury stock



(694,716)



(595,297)











Total stockholders' equity



704,548



702,620











Debt to equity



22.0%



15.3%

Days sales outstanding (DSO) - continuing operations (1)



71



72











Shares outstanding



52,038



54,099

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



52,637



54,288

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



53,723



55,359

 

(1)

DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing

twelve-month daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is commonly used as a performance

measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner. DSO

should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP.

 

 

CBIZ, INC.

GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Loss) Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA(1)

(In thousands)

 



Three Months Ended December

31,



Twelve Months Ended December

31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

(Loss) Income from continuing operations

$        (9,613)



$             (90)



$        70,911



$        78,347

Interest expense

1,016



816



3,868



4,983

Income tax (benefit) expense

(3,971)



(1,979)



22,129



25,141

Loss (gain) on sale of operations, net

390



587



(5,995)



509

Legal settlement, net





30,468



Depreciation

2,771



2,516



10,781



9,568

Amortization

4,386



3,346



16,297



13,571

Adjusted EBITDA

$        (5,021)



$          5,196



$      148,459



$      132,119

 

(1)

CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly

comparable GAAP financial measure, "(Loss) Income from continuing operations." Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should

not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is

commonly used by the Company, its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measurement to evaluate, assess and

benchmark the Company's operational results.

 

 

CBIZ, INC.

GAAP RECONCILIATION

(Loss) Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") from Continuing Operations to Adjusted (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations and EPS(1)

(In thousands)

 



Three Months Ended December

31, 2021



Twelve Months Ended December

31, 2021



Amounts



EPS



Amounts



EPS

(Loss) Income from continuing operations

$        (9,613)



$          (0.19)



$        70,911



$           1.32

Adjustments:















Gain on sale of operations, net





(6,311)



(0.12)

Legal settlement, net





30,468



0.57

Income tax effect related to adjustments





(5,746)



(0.11)

Adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations

$        (9,613)



$          (0.19)



$        89,322



$           1.66

 

(1)

CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted (Loss) Income and Adjusted EPS to the most

directly comparable GAAP financial measures, "(Loss) Income from continuing operations" and "Diluted earnings per share from

continuing operations." Adjusted (Loss) Income and Adjusted EPS are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an

alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted (Loss) Income and Adjusted EPS, are used by

the Company for its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measure to evaluate, assess and benchmark the

Company's operational results.

 

CBIZ, INC.

GAAP RECONCILIATION

Full Year 2022 EPS from Continuing Operations Guidance to Full Year 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS

(In thousands)

 



Full Year 2022 Guidance



Low



High

Diluted EPS - GAAP Guidance

$                1.89



$                  1.93

Integration cost related to Marks Paneth

0.10



0.10

Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance

$                1.99



$                  2.03









GAAP Diluted EPS for 2021

$                1.32



$                  1.32

Adjusted Diluted EPS for 2021

$                1.66



$                  1.66

GAAP Diluted EPS Range

43%



46%

Adjusted Diluted EPS Range

20%



22%

 

