CLEVELAND, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ) ("CBIZ", or the "Company") a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

For the 2021 third quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $282.7 million, an increase of $44.3 million, or 18.6%, compared with $238.4 million reported for the same period in 2020. Acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $24.6 million, or 10.3%, to third-quarter 2021 revenue growth. Same-unit revenue increased by $19.8 million, or 8.3%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations was $21.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the 2021 third quarter, compared with $20.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, CBIZ recorded revenue of $862.1 million, an increase of $109.3 million, or 14.5%, over the $752.8 million recorded for the same period in 2020. Acquisitions, net of divestitures, contributed $54.8 million, or 7.3%, to revenue growth in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Same-unit revenue increased by $54.5 million, or 7.3%, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations was $80.5 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $78.4 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

As previously announced on June 30, 2021, the Company reached a settlement agreement with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center ("UPMC") related to claims arising from a lawsuit filed in connection with actuarial services provided by a former employee in 2013. Net of insurance proceeds, the pretax charge related to this settlement in the second quarter of 2021 was $30.5 million. In addition, on June 1, 2021, the Company divested a small, non-core wholesale insurance business and recorded a pretax gain of $6.4 million on the sale. Eliminating the impact of these non-recurring items, Adjusted EPS for the first nine months of 2021 increased by 30.5% to $1.84, compared with $1.41 reported a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 20.9% to $153.5 million, compared with $126.9 million in 2020.

Reconciliations for Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the tables of this release.

During the first nine months of 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 2.7 million shares of its common stock. Between September 30, 2021, and October 26, 2021, the Company repurchased an additional 259,000 shares. The balance outstanding on the Company's unsecured credit facility on September 30, 2021, was $190.2 million with $201.6 million of unused borrowing capacity.

Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am pleased that the exceptional results  we reported through the first six months of this year have continued through the third quarter. On top of extremely strong performance from ongoing operations, we are also pleased with the number and size of the acquisitions that we have completed so far this year, including the addition of Shea Labagh and Dobberstein ("SLD") that was announced in September. SLD is a full service accounting, tax and advisory firm headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with an outstanding team of professionals. SLD helps to expand our geographic footprint, breadth of services and depth of expertise on the West Coast and brings our total number of acquisitions for the year to five with anticipated aggregate annual revenue of approximately $72 million on a full year basis."

"Given the strong demand that we are experiencing across nearly every major service line and the impact of the acquisitions that we have completed this year, we are raising our full-year 2021 guidance to reflect anticipated revenue growth between 12% and 15% and growth in adjusted earnings per share between 20% and 24%," Grisko concluded.

2021 Outlook

  • The Company increased its revenue growth expectations to within a range of 12% to 15% over the prior year.
  • Although a number of factors may impact the tax rate, the Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 24% to 24.5%.
  • The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count of approximately 53.5 to 54.0 million shares.
  • On a GAAP basis, the Company expects full-year fully diluted earnings per share within a range of $1.36 to $1.42. The Company expects Adjusted Diluted EPS to grow within a range of 20% to 24% over the $1.42 reported for 2020. A schedule reconciling GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS is attached.

Conference Call

CBIZ will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. (ET) today to discuss its results. The call will be webcast for the media and the public, and can be accessed at www.cbiz.com. Shareholders and analysts who would like to participate in the call can register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161179/eead598c37 to receive the dial-in number and unique personal identification number. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A replay will be made available approximately two hours following the call on the Company's website at www.cbiz.com. For those without internet access, a replay will also be available starting at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET), October 28, through 5:00 p.m. (ET), November 5, 2021. The toll-free number for the replay is 1-877-344-7529. If you are listening from outside the United States, dial 1-412-317-0088. The access code for the replay is 10161179.

About CBIZ

CBIZ is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business and operations and those of our clients; the Company's ability to adequately manage and sustain its growth; the Company's dependence on the current trend of outsourcing business services; the Company's dependence on the services of its CEO and other key employees; competitive pricing pressures; general business and economic conditions; and changes in governmental regulation and tax laws affecting the Company's insurance business or its business services operations. A more detailed description of such risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

 

 

CBIZ, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)







Three Months Ended September 30,





2021



%



2020



%

Revenue



$

282,719





100.0

%



$

238,389





100.0

%

Operating expenses (1)



238,328





84.3





204,760





85.9



Gross margin



44,391





15.7





33,629





14.1



Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)



13,035





4.6





11,339





4.8



Operating income



31,356





11.1





22,290





9.3



Other (expense) income:

















Interest expense



(1,016)





(0.4)





(974)





(0.4)



Loss on sale of operations, net











(74)







Other (expense) income, net (1) (2)



(1,133)





(0.4)





5,914





2.5



Total other (expense) income, net



(2,149)





(0.8)





4,866





2.1



Income  from continuing operations before income tax expense



29,207





10.3





27,156





11.4



Income tax expense



7,512









7,060







Income  from continuing operations



21,695





7.7





20,096





8.4



Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax



(4)









(19)







Net Income



$

21,691





7.7

%



$

20,077





8.4

%



















Diluted income per share:

















Continuing operations



$

0.41









$

0.36







Discontinued operations

















Net income



$

0.41









$

0.36

























Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



53,226









55,360







Other data from continuing operations:

















Adjusted EBITDA (3)



$

37,268









$

33,990











(1)

CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other income (expense), net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense."







Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020 are as follows (in thousands):



 





Three Months Ended September 30,





2021



% of Revenue



2020



% of Revenue

Operating (income) expenses



$

(212)





(0.1)

%



$

5,364





2.3

%

Corporate general and administrative expenses



(86)





%



672





0.3

%

Other income (expense), net



(298)





(0.1)

%



6,036





2.5

%



Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020 are as follows (in thousands):







Three Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020





As

Reported



Deferred

Compensation

Plan



Adjusted



% of

Revenue



As

Reported



Deferred

Compensation

Plan



Adjusted



% of

Revenue

Gross margin



$

44,391





$

(212)





$

44,179





15.6

%



$

33,629





$

5,364





$

38,993





16.4

%

Operating  income (expense)



31,356





(298)





31,058





11.0

%



22,290





6,036





28,326





11.9

%

Other (expense) income, net



(1,133)





298





(835)





(0.3)

%



5,914





(6,036)





(122)





(0.1)

%

Income from continuing

operations before income

tax expense



29,207









29,207





10.3

%



27,156









27,156





11.4

%





(2)

Included in "Other (expense) income, net" for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, is expense of $0.8 million and $0.1 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.





(3)

Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

 

 

CBIZ, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)







Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



%



2020



%

Revenue



$

862,097





100.0

%



$

752,787





100.0

%

Operating expenses (1)



699,233





81.1





613,603





81.5



Gross margin



162,864





18.9





139,184





18.5



Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)



41,334





4.8





32,988





4.4



Legal settlement, net



30,468





3.5











Operating income



91,062





10.6





106,196





14.1



Other income (expense):

















Interest expense



(2,852)





(0.3)





(4,167)





(0.6)



Gain on sale of operations, net



6,385





0.7





78







Other income, net (1) (2)



12,029





1.4





3,450





0.5



Total other income (expense), net



15,562





1.8





(639)





(0.1)



Income from continuing operations before income tax expense



106,624





12.4





105,557





14.0



Income tax expense



26,100









27,120







Income from continuing operations



80,524





9.3





78,437





10.4



Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax



(17)









(44)







Net income



$

80,507





9.3

%



$

78,393





10.4

%



















Diluted income per share:

















Continuing operations



$

1.50









$

1.41







Discontinued operations

















Net income



$

1.50









$

1.41

























Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



53,796









55,473







Other data from continuing operations:

















Adjusted EBITDA (3)



$

153,480









$

126,923







Adjusted EPS (3)



$

1.84









$

1.41











(1)

CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other income (expense), net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense."







Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020 are as follows (in thousands):



 





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



% of Revenue



2020



% of Revenue

Operating expenses



$

11,165





1.3

%



$

2,796





0.4

%

Corporate general and administrative expenses



1,260





0.1

%



343





%

Other income, net



12,425





1.4

%



3,139





0.4

%



Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020 are as follows (in thousands):





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



As

Reported



Deferred

Compensation

Plan



Adjusted



% of

Revenue



As

Reported



Deferred

Compensation

Plan



Adjusted



% of

Revenue

Gross margin

$

162,864





$

11,165





$

174,029





20.2

%



$

139,184





$

2,796





$

141,980





18.9

%

Operating income

91,062





12,425





103,487





12.0

%



106,196





3,139





109,335





14.5

%

Other income (expense), net

12,029





(12,425)





(396)





%



3,450





(3,139)





311





%

Income from continuing

operations before income

tax expense

106,624









106,624





12.4

%



105,557









105,557





14.0

%





(2)

Included in "Other income (expense), net" for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, is expense of $1.6 million and income of $0.1 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.





(3)

Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

 

 

CBIZ, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)



SELECT SEGMENT DATA







Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue

















Financial Services



$

187,232





$

155,499





$

577,970





$

498,359



Benefits and Insurance Services



85,797





73,881





255,656





227,433



National Practices



9,690





9,009





28,471





26,995



Total



$

282,719





$

238,389





$

862,097





$

752,787





















Gross Margin

















Financial Services



$

31,054





$

25,577





$

129,126





$

102,422



Benefits and Insurance Services



16,758





11,868





51,908





38,914



National Practices



1,176





939





2,929





2,652



Operating expenses - unallocated (1):

















Other expense



(4,809)





609





(9,934)





(2,008)



Deferred compensation



212





(5,364)





(11,165)





(2,796)



Total



$

44,391





$

33,629





$

162,864





$

139,184







(1)

Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation, consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also includes gains or losses attributable to the assets held in a rabbi trust associated with the Company's deferred compensation plan. These gains or losses do not impact "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense" as they are directly offset by the same adjustment to "Other income (expense), net" in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains/losses recognized from adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the rabbi trust are recorded as compensation expense (income) in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate, general and administrative expenses," and offset in "Other income (expense), net."

 

 

CBIZ, INC.

SELECT CASH FLOW DATA

(In thousands)







Nine Months Ended September 30,





2021



2020

Net income



$

80,507





$

78,393



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization expense



19,921





17,277



Gain on sale of operations, net



(6,385)





(78)



Bad debt expense, net of recoveries



562





3,166



Adjustments to contingent earnout liability, net



1,599





(80)



Stock-based compensation expense



8,359





6,765



Other noncash adjustments



2,654





(3,095)



Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities



107,217





102,348



Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures



(26,253)





(20,486)



Operating cash flows provided by continuing operations



80,964





81,862



Operating cash used in discontinued operations



(18)





(66)



Net cash provided by operating activities



80,946





81,796



Net cash used in investing activities



(70,728)





(9,491)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



1,678





(94,058)



Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



11,896





(21,753)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



$

170,335





$

146,505



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period



$

182,231





$

124,752













Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

2,749





$

6,113



Restricted cash



37,320





25,275



Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients



142,162





93,364



Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



$

182,231





$

124,752



 

 

CBIZ, INC.

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS

(In thousands)







September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents



2,749





4,652



Restricted cash



37,320





23,951



Accounts receivable, net



293,890





216,175



Current assets before funds held for clients



359,653





268,991



Funds held for clients



175,451





167,440



Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



843,246





756,750













Total assets



1,712,768





1,513,754













Current liabilities before client fund obligations



266,467





211,285



Client fund obligations



175,364





166,989



Total long-term debt



189,662





107,192













Total liabilities



992,121





811,134













Treasury stock



(683,217)





(595,297)













Total stockholders' equity



720,647





702,620













Debt to equity



26.3

%



15.3

%

Days sales outstanding (DSO) - continuing operations (1)



88





72













Shares outstanding



52,310





54,099



Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



52,885





54,288



Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



53,796





55,359







(1)

DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing twelve month daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is commonly used as a performance measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner. DSO should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. DSO on September 30, 2020 was 87.

 

 

CBIZ, INC.

GAAP RECONCILIATION

Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (1)

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Income from continuing operations

$

21,695





$

20,096





$

80,524





$

78,437



Interest expense

1,016





974





2,852





4,167



Income tax expense

7,512





7,060





26,100





27,120



Loss (gain) on sale of operations, net





74





(6,385)





(78)



Legal settlement, net









30,468







Depreciation

2,808





2,412





8,010





7,052



Amortization

4,237





3,374





11,911





10,225



Adjusted EBITDA

$

37,268





$

33,990





$

153,480





$

126,923







(1)

CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, "Income from continuing operations." Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by the Company, its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measurement to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results.

 

 

CBIZ, INC.

GAAP RECONCILIATION

Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income and EPS(1)

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021



Amounts



EPS



Amounts



EPS

Income from continuing operations

$

21,695





$

0.41





$

80,524





$

1.50



Adjustments:















Gain on sale of operations, net









(6,385)





(0.12)



Legal settlement, net









30,468





0.57



Income tax effect related to adjustments









(5,896)





(0.11)



Adjusted income from continuing operations

$

21,695





$

0.41





$

98,711





$

1.84







(1)

CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, "Income from continuing operations" and "Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations." Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS, which excludes significant non-operating related gains and losses, are used by the Company for its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measure to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results.

 

 

CBIZ, INC.

GAAP RECONCILIATION

Full Year 2021 EPS from Continuing Operations Guidance to Full Year 2021 Adjusted Diluted EPS

(In thousands)





Full Year 2021 Guidance



Low



High

Diluted EPS  - GAAP Guidance

$

1.36





$

1.42



Gain on sale of operations, net

(0.09)





(0.09)



Legal settlement, net

0.43





0.43



Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance

$

1.70





$

1.76











Diluted EPS  - Reported for 2020

$

1.42





$

1.42



Change in diluted EPS - GAAP

(4)

%



%

Change in diluted EPS  - Adjusted Guidance

20

%



24

%

 

 

