CLEVELAND, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. During the livestreamed event, members of CBIZ's senior leadership team will discuss the Company's strategy, financial performance and outlook before participating in a question-and-answer session. Presenters will include Jerry Grisko, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ware Grove, Chief Financial Officer; Chris Spurio, President, Financial Services; and Mike Kouzelos, President, Benefits & Insurance Services.

The event, which coincides with the celebration of the Company's 25th anniversary, will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET. The live webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations page at www.cbiz.com. Investors and analysts can preregister for the event at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3374390/090D0B39158D19485FC8518741E5F40E. A replay will be posted on the Company's website following the event.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbiz-to-host-virtual-investor-day-on-september-14-2021-301362770.html

SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.

