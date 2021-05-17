GREENWICH, Conn., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Civicom CCam® focus is an HD 360º recording and streaming solution for in-person research, ideal for the new safety protocols. It provides new opportunities for qualitative researchers through a hybrid approach that combines in-location participants with remote moderators and observers in the same live interview or focus group. CCam's HD 360° omnidirectional camera and microphone deliver uncompromised video quality and crystal clear audio despite social distancing, wearing masks, or respondents seated behind plexiglass. This quality focus group solution is part of Civicom® Marketing Research Services group, the global industry leader in facilitating web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups through web-enabled technology.
A portable plug-and-play solution that can be used from any location, the CCam omnidirectional camera with built-in microphones simultaneously captures a panoramic view as well as a full-face video that adjusts when the speaker changes, fully capturing body language and sentiment. CCam also offers the option to watch the respondents from multiple camera angles, enabling the moderator and observers to see the action from various perspectives, making CCam ideal in-home ethnography or product testing.
CCam focus provides personalized service and support for set-up, troubleshooting, and assistance throughout every session. Integrated video curation tools assure video deliverables are generated within minutes for review of key moments.
QRCA hosts quarterly Virtual Solutions Partner Events that feature various educational sessions and case studies to inform researchers on the latest and greatest tools available. As a leading innovative marketing research services provider and collaborative partner to the qualitative research industry, Civicom is thrilled to showcase the unique offerings of its state-of-the-art in-person recording and streaming solution CCam® focus.
Attendees of the virtual event will learn about the advantages of CCam's unique hybrid approach, how it has helped many researchers conquer the challenges of restarting in-person studies, and the many ways qualitative researchers can get closer to the insights they need using high quality recording and streaming for in-person or hybrid research. Interested parties can register here.
About QRCA
The QRCA is a not-for-profit association of consultants involved in the design and implementation of qualitative research – focus groups, in-depth interviews, in-context and observational research, and more. QRCA's goal is to promote excellence in the field of qualitative research by pooling experience and expertise to create a base of shared knowledge.
For more information on CCam® focus, email contact@ccamfocus.com or visit https://civicommrs.com/ccamfocus.
