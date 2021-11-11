BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded its sixth plenary session in Beijing on Thursday, adopting a resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC's 100 years of endeavors and deciding to convene the 20th National Congress of the CPC in the second half of 2022.

According to a communique released immediately after the closure of the four-day session, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a work report on behalf of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and made explanations on the draft resolution at the plenary session.

The session adopted a resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC's 100 years of endeavors and passed a resolution on convening the 20th National Congress of the CPC in the second half of 2022 in Beijing.

