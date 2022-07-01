BEIJING, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Lee was sworn in as Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Friday morning, as Hong Kong marks the 25th anniversary of its return to China.

Lee took his oath before Chinese President Xi Jinping, who oversaw the swearing-in ceremony.

"I, John Lee, swear that, in the office of Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, will uphold the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, bear allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and serve the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region conscientiously, dutifully, in full accordance with the law, honestly and with integrity, and be held accountable to the Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region," said Lee.

The president congratulated Lee on his inauguration after the oath-taking.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1XhKGNBNRE

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cctv-new-hong-kong-chief-executive-sworn-in-301579484.html

SOURCE CCTV+

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.