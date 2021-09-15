CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CData Software (http://www.cdata.com), a leading provider of data connectivity solutions, today announced the addition of native Shopify connectivity within CData ArcESB. This new offering will be available through a specialized CData ArcESB Shopify Connector to support direct, real-time, bi-directional access to Shopify.
Shopify, an e-commerce platform for online stores and retail point-of-sale systems, enables retailers to build online retail operations to market, sell, ship, and receive payments for their services. The new CData ArcESB Shopify connector enables Shopify customers to integrate directly with backend systems and processes, including Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and supply chain operations.
As e-commerce becomes the standard in B2C and B2B retail, customers are increasingly demanding a smooth online buying experience - including inventory availability, fulfillment transparency, and minimized shipping delays. Rapidly changing market conditions and shifting buyer preferences present unique challenges and opportunities for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.
To find success in the e-commerce market, retailers must place their focus on enhancing the speed, security, and flexibility of their supply chain processes. The right EDI technology makes it possible to increase efficiencies, scale operations, and deliver on customer expectations.
"B2B and B2C e-commerce solutions have exploded, making it much easier and faster for consumers and companies to buy and sell goods," said Mike Albritton, CData VP of Enterprise Products. "We are excited to release our new Shopify connector, which will allow CData ArcESB customers to manage all of their e-commerce and EDI integrations with their backend systems in a single solution. This will enable businesses to more easily manage their supply chain."
The new Shopify connectivity is included in the latest version of CData ArcESB, available online. Download CData ArcESB to get started today: https://www.arcesb.com/download/
About Shopify
Shopify is an all-in-one commerce platform to start, run, and grow a business. The e-commerce company supports over 1,700,000 large and small businesses in approximately 175 countries. Shopify offers a suite of tools to manage online storefronts, payments processing, marketing, shipping, and customer relations. To learn more about Shopify, visit http://www.shopify.com.
About CData
CData Software (http://www.cdata.com), is a leading provider of data access and connectivity solutions specializing in the development of standard drivers and data access technologies for real-time access to online or on-premise applications, databases, and web APIs. You can reach the company via email at info@cdata.com, online at http://www.cdata.com, or by calling US: (800) 235-7250 or International: (919) 928-5214.
