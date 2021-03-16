FRISCO, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CDM's certification of Air Cargo Advanced Screen (ACAS) and Air Automated Manifest System (AMS) will launch CDM Software Solutions in to the E-Commerce Overseas Fulfillment Shipment Compliance segment. In addition, CDM Software Solutions is expecting certification of U.S. Customs Automated Broker Interface (ABI) in early Q2 2021. This complete e-commerce compliance suite will provide e-commerce companies and their partners with a single filing platform for both air freight and ocean freight for Section 321 (Type 86) filings.

Media Contact

Gabrielle Alexander, CDM Software Solutions, Inc., 972-469-3082, Global-Solutions@cdmsoft.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE CDM Software Solutions, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.