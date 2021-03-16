FRISCO, Texas, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CDM's certification of Air Cargo Advanced Screen (ACAS) and Air Automated Manifest System (AMS) will launch CDM Software Solutions in to the E-Commerce Overseas Fulfillment Shipment Compliance segment. In addition, CDM Software Solutions is expecting certification of U.S. Customs Automated Broker Interface (ABI) in early Q2 2021. This complete e-commerce compliance suite will provide e-commerce companies and their partners with a single filing platform for both air freight and ocean freight for Section 321 (Type 86) filings.
Media Contact
Gabrielle Alexander, CDM Software Solutions, Inc., 972-469-3082, Global-Solutions@cdmsoft.com
SOURCE CDM Software Solutions, Inc.