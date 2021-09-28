HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CDR Companies, LLC New Product: "CDR-U Coach" has been named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Best New Product or Service of the Year - Business Services category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.
The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.
More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women and Women Run Workplace of the Year. CDR Companies, LLC won in the Best New Product or Service of the Year category for business services.
CDR-U Coach is an AI type avatar coaching platform which debriefs the unmatched CDR 3-D Suite, a trio of scientifically validated assessments. This is a scalable and economical coaching solution designed to reach the 80% of employees who typically do not receive this type of feedback. The CDR 3-D Suite reaches below the surface to uncover each individual's personality strengths, risk factors and motivation fingerprint, essential for improving performance and lifelong career success. Unlike other popular assessments, which showcase a more surface-level view of personality styles, CDR-U Coach offers a more comprehensive assessment that is completely personalized and connects results across the three modules. CDR-U Coach gives users clear and candid language, providing examples and developmental suggestions along the way. Two action planning modules are available to formulate accurate developmental plans. CDR-U Coach is available 24/7 and no two individuals receive the same feedback. Talent retention is a key challenge for most organizations and studies show that offering personalized development is essential to keeping employees onboard.
CDR-U Coach also provides an enterprise-wide talent solution as the data can be used for succession planning, team development, custom training designs, talent capability analysis, and more. The data used by CDR-U Coach is race and gender neutral (with no biases or adverse impact) so it is a great tool to enhance diversity and inclusion success.
Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners in all categories are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/Women.
Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 business professionals around the world, working on eight juries. Winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
Maggie Gallagher Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "We thought the remarkable stories of achievement we saw in last year's awards couldn't be topped, but we were wrong. Women-owned and -run organizations have contributed significantly to the increase in innovation and entrepreneurial activity we've seen globally since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominations submitted to the 18th Stevie Awards for Women in Business that attest to this are inspiring, humbling, and motivating. We congratulate all of our Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners. We look forward to celebrating them during our January 13 virtual ceremony, and to hearing from some of them during our Women|Future Conference."
About CDR Companies, LLC
In 2019, the CDR-U, LLC team developed, sourced and acquired technical services to make CDR-U Coach a scalable product for talent development. The visionary founder behind CDR-U Coach, Nancy Parsons, was awarded the prestigious 2019 MEECO International Thought Leadership of Distinction in Executive Coaching, so the script mirrors her level of expertise, that of the CDR Assessment Group team and its proven track record of success.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards go http://www.stevieawards.com/.
