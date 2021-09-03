IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cebron Group, a global investment firm, announced today that it has entered the Indian market. The firm has received numerous requests from Indian companies seeking buyers in areas that include biotechnology, Fintech, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications for the worldwide security market.
"Our plan is to identify strategic acquisition opportunities with high-growth technology companies and provide capital and other resources to assist in accessing the world market," said Michael Megarit, partner at Cebron Group. "We are excited to enter the Indian tech market because India's scientific research field is booming and we believe that India is becoming an international R&D powerhouse," he added.
"Cebron Group has connected with hundreds of technology companies in India and is actively working with several potential acquisition candidates. Our goal is to acquire multiple high-growth Indian technology companies developing innovative solutions to a myriad of growing needs," explains Megarit.
India is one of the countries attracting the most technology investments in the world. Consulting firm McKinsey & Co. expects the Indian IT industry to reach the $300-$350 billion revenue mark by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10%. Digital services, including cloud, AI, and cybersecurity are expected to account for 50% of the industry's revenues, up from 30% currently.
About Cebron Group
Cebron Group is a global tech investment firm that acquires technology companies in the United States, Europe and developing markets. Cebron Group is involved in key areas including communication and information, biotechnology, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, digital assets and infrastructure development, as well as cybersecurity. Michael Megarit is a partner at Cebron Group. For additional information about Cebron Group, LLC., please visit Cebron Group's website at http://www.CebronGroup.com.
