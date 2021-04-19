FREIBURG, Germany, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cedalo, the company behind the two Eclipse - Open Source - projects Mosquitto and Streamsheets has recently released Streamsheets in the new version 2.3. It focuses on interoperability and integrations. New crypto features enable the secure transfer of sensitive data between applications. Additional cell functions facilitate the work of streamsheet creators, e.g. to convert data from JSON to XML. The release is rounded off with additional wizards to better set up graphs. The new chart type "Map" allows the display of any data on country and regional maps.
In Streamsheets, external services can already be controlled via HTTP - request functions. "For many of our users, we want to make this even easier. With our no-code platform Streamsheets, we want to address users who do not have in-depth IT know-how," explains Philipp Struss, CEO of Cedalo AG. "Consequently, we will now step by step offer cell functions that directly exchange information with third party systems using no more than simple spreadsheet formulas." In a first step, it is now possible to send text messages directly from a Streamsheets cell. Likewise, geodata can be determined for locations or weather data and forecasts can be obtained for a location by means of further integration functions.
Streamsheets is aimed at professional users who need to monitor, transform, and display continuously incoming data ("streaming data") in real time in their business and production processes. In this no-code environment, business users can map their processes using spreadsheet logic without having to know how to program. The onboarding of new users has been further simplified, too: Streamsheet templates are now available on https://cedalo.com/resources/streamsheets-apps-templates/. Each user can drag and drop these directly onto their Streamsheets server. There, users can adapt the examples to their own needs.
Interoperability often requires that data sets are transformed. Streamsheets is here a mediator between the (application) worlds and allows numerous data transformations. New in version 2.3 is the JSON.to.XML - function. Both JSON and XML are very common formats when structured data needs to be passed between applications. The new function allows a quick and easy transformation between these two important formats.
Streamsheets 2.3. now includes a map-based chart. Analyses are very often done by regional categories, be it continents, countries or in some cases by individual streets. In the "Maps" - diagram quantitative data can be assigned to places plastically using different map types. In addition, Streamsheets has already been supporting a variety of different X-Y diagrams and heatmaps, e.g. to display data on a grid map.
Eclipse Streamsheets can be downloaded from the official project page of the Eclipse Foundation. The complete package with Streamsheets 2.3 as well as the new MQTT broker Mosquitto 2.0 and the corresponding graphical Management Center 2.1 is available at https://cedalo.com/get-started-with-cedalo-real-time-platform/.
Cedalo AG is an IoT start-up based in Freiburg, Germany, that is truly devoted to Open Source: Their products constitute of Eclipse Foundation projects. Eclipse Streamsheets, the first product, is a no-code application platform which can easily subscribe and publish to data streams like MQTT or Apache Kafka. Business process users can build stream processing applications using a spreadsheet GUI and cell functions. A variety of diagram types provides fast dashboarding. Eclipse Mosquitto, the second product, is the most downloaded MQTT broker worldwide. Brokers orchestrate the data flow in modern IoT publish/subscribe architectures. Mosquitto excels in big installs on servers due to a high efficiency to handle a large number of parallel connections. However, its resource-friendly programming makes it ideal for usage on small ARM-based edge devices like the Raspberry Pi, as well.
