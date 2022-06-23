Local nonprofit connects high school students with real-world training opportunities
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative (NewBoCo), a nonprofit with the mission to accelerate world-changing ideas, is offering a summer computer science program through DeltaV Code School to local high school students from June 21–July 22, 2022.
Created in 2017, DeltaV Code School is Iowa's premier code, digital marketing, and IT school. While primarily aimed at adult career changers, the program expanded in 2021 to include a Summer Youth Internship program, opening classes up to high school students in the state thanks to a Future Ready Iowa grant. The program offers high school students interested in computer science a firsthand look at what a possible career in tech looks like while building connections with local businesses and leaders in the area.
"Through these classes, we're opening doors to new opportunities and creating the next wave of tech leaders in Iowa," said Aaron Horn, Executive Director at NewBoCo. "Sixty-five percent of students attending DeltaV Code School receive tuition assistance generously provided by our sponsors and donors. This support enables us to connect historically underrepresented populations with high-demand IT careers."
DeltaV Code School is powered by Code Fellows curriculum, and the Summer Youth Internship was created in partnership with Kirkwood Community College's Workplace Learning Connection and Cedar Rapids Community School District. Diversity Tuition Awards are made available in part by grants from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, Future Ready Iowa, and donations from individuals as well as sponsors such as Transamerica.
Taking place over five weeks, the full-time intensive program helps students become proficient in both computer software and hardware, exploring how computer workstations function and basic computer technical operations within operating systems. Throughout the program, students learn how to work together as a team and develop skills vital for the modern work environment. In addition, instructors assist students with creating resumes.
Patrick Turu, a senior last year at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School, took part in DeltaV Code School in 2021. A self-taught coder, Patrick says that his love for gaming and programming led him to discover how he could build his own PC which, in turn, sparked his interest in learning computer operations.
"When you're by yourself, especially as a teenager, you don't really have a lot of people around you with a similar mindset who are older," Turu said. "So being here has allowed me to meet a lot of students and adults who are similar that way. I'd recommend this program to other students who have been curious about this field, because it gives you a good introduction to doing the same things that professionals would do. This program has made me more certain now that I have seen that there's a linear path to getting to where I want to go."
Patrick's connection with the program has allowed him to continue beyond the classes he took with an internship at Involta in Cedar Rapids, letting him get hands on experience in the professional world.
About DeltaV Code School
DeltaV, Iowa's premier adult code school, believes in life improvement through technical education and is addressing the lack of software developers in Iowa. At DeltaV Code School, adults take classes to become full-stack JavaScript developers in 20 weeks. Graduates average a new starting salary of $60,000 after successful completion of the program. DeltaV Code School is powered by NewBoCo and Code Fellows. Diversity Tuition Awards are made available in part by grants from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, Future Ready Iowa, and donations from individuals as well as sponsors such as Transamerica.
About NewBoCo
The New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative, Inc. (NewBoCo) is a 501(c)(3) organization located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. NewBoCo's programming supports entrepreneurship, innovation, and tech education to help Iowans become more resilient and thrive in a changing economy.
