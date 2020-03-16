Offers Comprehensive CEIA Network Visibility And Management
TWINSBURG, Ohio, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CEIA USA, Ltd., a premier provider of high-performance Security Metal Detectors, today announced the availability of the new CEIA NetID Anywhere network management system for CEIA walk-through metal detectors (WTMD).
NetID Anywhere is an exclusive cloud-based systems management solution for CEIA WTMDs that centralizes access to important statistics, automates monitoring of critical calibration parameters, and much more. Designed for individual or multiple site management, NetID Anywhere is simple and easy to install and implement with limited infrastructure and is accessible from any smart device or computer with web access.
Additional features include:
- Detailed Statistical Reporting
- Automated Monitoring
- Global Settings Adjustment
- Flexible User Management
- Individual or Multiple Site Management
- Ease of Use with Limited Training Required
Availability
NetID Anywhere is available now. For more information, visit www.ceia-usa.com
About CEIA USA
CEIA is a world leader in the design, engineering, and production of high-performance electromagnetic metal detectors and security screening products. CEIA USA offers a broad range of metal detection and security screening solutions for a variety of market applications including public events, schools, correctional and court facilities, transportation, public and private buildings, and loss prevention. CEIA USA provides nationwide sales, service and customer support to public (federal, state, and local governments) and private sector customers in North America. Dynamic solutions and exceptional service are the foundation of CEIA USA's commitment to customer satisfaction. For more information, visit
www.ceia-usa.com