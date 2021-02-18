ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent acquisition automation platform, has been named a 2021 winner of G2's annual Best Software Awards. G2, the largest software marketplace and review platform, ranked CEIPAL 22nd on its list of best HR products in 2021.
Akin to The People's Choice Awards for tech companies, G2's Best Software Awards rank the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
Tech companies on the list have proven their commitment and value based on hundreds, if not thousands of verified reviews. CEIPAL is honored to be recognized on the list of best HR products in 2021, an achievement that can only be earned through the endorsement of its users.
G2 created their list of best HR products in 2021 based on data from over one million authentic, verified customer reviews. These reviews were written and published between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020.
"This isn't a subjective list based on a few peoples' opinions," explains G2 CEO, Godard Abel. "With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of products and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list."
CEIPAL earned its place on the list thanks to the company's dedication and mission to provide an affordable, intuitive, and intelligent talent acquisition platform that helps companies of all sizes procure and manage human talent.
"To rank so highly among such a wide variety of highly respected HR products validates our innovative, AI-driven approach to help staffing professionals to source, track, and acquire the best available talent in today's competitive marketplace," said Sameer Penakalapati, Founder and CEO of CEIPAL. "We take a customer-driven approach to bringing our innovations to market and we couldn't be more grateful for the thoughtful and positive feedback of our users, who ranked CEIPAL so highly."
Criteria: Winners were determined based on reviews left at G2.com between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020. All scores are calculated using G2's algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence. Further information on methodology is available upon request.
About CEIPAL
CEIPAL provides a SaaS platform that automates both the front- and back-office business operations of staffing companies. CEIPAL offers a complete workforce management platform, including a fully integrated applicant tracking system (ATS) and human resource information system (HRIS). Founded in 2015, CEIPAL now serves over 1,600 customers and 20,000 recruiters globally. For more information visit http://www.ceipal.com.
Media Contact
Scott Montminy, CEIPAL, 6175489141, scott@mindlaunchmedia.com
SOURCE CEIPAL