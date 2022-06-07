Fast Company Executive Board is an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business
ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sameer Penakalapati, Founder and CEO of CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent acquisition automation platform, has been accepted into the Fast Company Executive Board, an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business. Sameer was selected to join the organization based on his expertise and proven track record as an entrepreneur and innovator of AI-powered HR technology platforms, which streamline the entire talent acquisition process. As a member, Sameer joins industry-leading peers from the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofit.
"We are pleased to accept Sameer Penakalapati into the Fast Company Executive Board," said Scott Gerber, founder of Fast Company Executive Board. "When leaders gather in curated, private settings, they can collaborate and create new business opportunities across a broad range of industries. Sameer brings valuable professional insights and accomplishments to this group."
Sameer will now have the opportunity to publish relevant professional insights on FastCompany.com and to participate in Expert Panel® discussions that are compiled into easy-to-read articles with the latest industry thinking from a diverse group of experts. Sameer also gains access to a dedicated online platform designed to foster connections and information sharing. Through lively discussions, virtual events, and online meetups, members will help one another solve business challenges and celebrate successes.
"It's an honor to join the executive board established by one of the world's most prestigious business media brands, and I look forward to sharing my perspectives and insights about the future of technology for staffing and beyond with Fast Company's vast readership," said CEIPAL Founder and CEO Sameer Penakalapati. "I'm also excited to connect with and learn from other industry leaders on the Executive Board and within the Fast Company community, where I look forward to engaging in impactful dialogue about innovation, creativity, world-changing ideas, work-life balance, and social impact."
Founded in 2021, Fast Company Executive Board is a private, vetted professional organization that gives its members a unique, industry-leading peer group. Members are business leaders in the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofit, who have been selected for their expertise and track record. Learn more at https://board.fastcompany.com
About CEIPAL
CEIPAL is an AI-powered SaaS platform that provides full-lifecycle management of the talent acquisition process. Our system leverages advanced technology to analyze vast amounts of candidate and employee data, providing actionable insights for meeting hiring goals and executing talent strategies. With robust solutions for pipeline curation, candidate engagement & marketing, applicant tracking, and workforce management, CEIPAL helps staffing firms, MSPs, and corporate hiring teams of all sizes to attract and retain the best available talent. CEIPAL was founded in 2015 and now serves 2,000+ customers and 120,000 recruiters globally.
