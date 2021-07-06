ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent management platform, today named Spring Sanchez as the company's Director of Digital Marketing. Reporting directly to CEIPAL's Chief Marketing Officer, Peter Velikin, Sanchez will play a critical role in driving new business development by establishing, managing and executing a cohesive lead-generation program in support of the company's digital marketing efforts. Sanchez is excited to leverage her extensive experience with digital campaigns to strengthen CEIPAL's marketing strategy and to position the company as the top-rated provider of AI-driven talent solutions in the world.
"I'm thrilled to be joining such a talented team and look forward to putting my experience to work to promote CEIPAL's disruptive technology and to help take its business to the next level," said Sanchez. "I'm looking forward to leading digital campaigns that show how our talent management platform is helping to shape the global workforce to be more diverse, inclusive and equitable, all while ensuring that enabling our customers to acquire and keep the world's best available talent is our top priority."
Before Joining CEIPAL, Sanchez owned a consulting firm, which provided an array of digital marketing services focused on the development of lead-gen funnels and brand awareness. Her experience includes working with midsized to Fortune 500 companies. In conjunction with client work, she was a publisher in the affiliate space ranking in the top 5% of earners for more than 8 years. A graduate of Hunter College with a degree in psychology, Spring decided to change her focus and leverage her years of marketing experience to start her career as Marketing Director for a gourmet cookie company in San Francisco. Subsequently, she has worked with an array of organizations focused on technology, including Gartner Group, Performance Technologies, and Bausch + Lomb.
"Spring brings so much to the table that will enable our marketing team to better leverage digital tactics to reach our prospects and customers in support of the sales team," said CEIPAL's Chief Marketing Officer, Peter Velikin. "Her efforts will undoubtedly help CEIPAL to achieve our lofty goal of transforming the global talent pipeline by enabling digital transformation, consolidating databases, and integrating technology to improve every business process."
Sanchez joins a growing CEIPAL marketing team focused on evangelizing its innovative talent acquisition platform, while showcasing Founder and CEO Sameer Penakalapati's bold strategic vision for the post-pandemic world of talent management. Penakalapti continues to broaden CEIPAL's product offerings and building momentum for the company by equipping customers with disruptive technology that enables customers to thrive even through major economic disruptions, including those of the past year.
"While our AI-driven talent lifecycle management platform is what keeps our customers coming back, it's CEIPAL's marketing efforts that will grow that customer base and enable us to show our customers exactly how our talent management solutions transform businesses," said CEIPAL Founder and CEO Sameer Penakalapati. "I'm excited for Spring to join 'Team CEIPAL' in support of our mission to help talent acquisition professionals build the most diverse and qualified workforce possible."
About CEIPAL
CEIPAL is an AI-powered SaaS platform that provides full-lifecycle management of the talent acquisition process. Our system leverages advanced technology to analyze vast amounts of candidate and employee data, providing actionable insights for meeting hiring goals and executing talent strategies. With robust solutions for pipeline curation, candidate engagement & marketing, applicant tracking, and workforce management, CEIPAL helps staffing firms, MSPs, and corporate hiring teams of all sizes to attract and retain the best available talent. CEIPAL was founded in 2015 and now serves 1,600+ customers and 120,000 recruiters globally.
Media Contact
Scott Montminy, CEIPAL, 6175489141, scott.m@ceipal.com
SOURCE CEIPAL