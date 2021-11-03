ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent management platform, announced a new marketplace partnership with Monster, a leader in connecting people and jobs. The partnership will provide users with unified access and reduced pricing to Monster job ads and CEIPAL features all within the same CEIPAL platform. Separate of this new partnership, CEIPAL has existing Monster integrations, which provide CEIPAL users with access to Monster's powerful, native search capabilities to CEIPAL users, enabling them to instantly find candidates within Monster's extensive database.
"CIEPAL's newest Monster partnership provides additional convenience to our global staffing customers, who rely on Monster to get the word out about job openings and need to quickly source the best talent available," said CEIPAL's Founder and CEO, Sameer Penakalapati. "Providing unified access to Monster's marketplace will save CEIPAL and Monster users' collective time and money by pairing more of Monster's ad-buying features within CEIPAL's industry-leading, AI-driven talent management platform."
Here is how CEIPAL and Monster users will benefit from this new marketplace partnership:
- Monster will provide Job Ad inventory to users directly through CEIPAL
- Users can then purchase Monster Job Ads on a pay-as-you-go basis
- CEIPAL users can then publish jobs directly to Monster
- Users save up to 20% off the retail price by purchasing Monster Job Ads through CEIPAL
Through its partnership with Monster, CEIPAL is helping its customers to streamline and simplify the hiring process by enabling users to create, post and sponsor jobs on a single platform and at a significant time and cost savings.
About CEIPAL
CEIPAL is an AI-powered SaaS platform that provides full-lifecycle management of the talent acquisition process. Our system leverages advanced technology to analyze vast amounts of candidate and employee data, providing actionable insights for meeting hiring goals and executing talent strategies. With robust solutions for pipeline curation, candidate engagement & marketing, applicant tracking, and workforce management, CEIPAL helps staffing firms, MSPs, and corporate hiring teams of all sizes to attract and retain the best available talent. CEIPAL was founded in 2015 and now serves 1,600+ customers and 120,000 recruiters globally.
About Monster
Monster is a global leader in connecting the right people to the right jobs. Every day, Monster aims to make every workplace happier and more productive by transforming the way employers find talent and candidates find careers. For 25 years, Monster has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Today, the company leverages innovative digital, social, and mobile solutions to enable employers and candidates to see each other more clearly. Monster is a digital venture owned by Randstad North America, a subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a $26 billion international provider of flexible work and human resources services.
