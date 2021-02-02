ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEIPAL, an industry-leading talent acquisition automation platform, has recently announced plans to launch its third, interactive, virtual conference, CEIPAL Connect, on Thursday, February 11, from 9:00 AM EST to 1:30 PM EST. ProcureWise, a next-generation VMS providing total talent management solutions, will co-host this event.
This quarterly conference has seen tremendous success and growth over the last two quarters, with the most recent CEIPAL Connect gathering upwards of 2,000 registrants, 1,000+ live attendees, and over 30 thought leaders from across the staffing and recruiting industry. With ProcureWise's support in co-hosting the event to expand the sessions even further, this upcoming event is expected to be the most popular CEIPAL Connect yet.
"ProcureWise is proud to collaborate with CEIPAL on this essential event for the staffing and recruitment industry and clients," said James Lucier, Executive Vice President of ProcureWise. "We are excited to expand the CEIPAL Connect agenda with new sessions focused on contingent staffing, direct sourcing, total talent management, and more for suppliers and buyers alike."
ProcureWise's involvement in CEIPAL Connect brings a host of new sessions and speakers, tackling topics such as "The Business Case for Direct Sourcing," "How D&I Helps Staffing Firms Gain Market Share," "The Future of Contingent Staffing," and more. CEIPAL Connect's signature event, the Shark Tank Session, will take place with a panel of MSP judges. Staffing firms will compete to answer the question, "What Makes You the Supplier of the Future?"
"Total talent management is a huge opportunity for suppliers, buyers, and MSPs alike," said Sameer Penakalapati , Founder & CEO of CEIPAL. "By focusing CEIPAL Connect on one of our sector's most daunting questions, we're confident that our exhibitors and attendees will illuminate the best and easiest path to success for staffing professionals."
The program includes an impressive lineup of speakers, highlighted by the keynote from Dawn McCartney, Vice President of Contingent Workforce Strategies Council at Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), who will be kick-starting this half-day, virtual event.
CEIPAL Connect features four parallel tracks, dedicated to thought leadership, recruitment "how-to's", solution provider highlights, and product demonstrations. The conference will also provide one-on-one networking opportunities for all attendees, allowing the ability to create new connections and drive business opportunities through new partnerships and relationships.
For more information on CEIPAL Connect and to register to attend the event for free, please visit https://www.ceipalconnect.com/index.html.
Presenting Companies Include: ADP, Akraya Inc., Club VMSA, dotin, employHER, Indotronix Avani Group, JCE Consulting, LiveMindz, Louis Vuitton, PeopleG2, ProcureWise, SenseHQ, SheJobs, S.J. Hemley Marketing, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), StaffingTec, TIAA, Women Back to Work, Workforce Logiq
About CEIPAL
CEIPAL provides a SaaS platform that automates both the front- and back-office business operations of staffing companies. CEIPAL offers a complete workforce management platform, including a fully integrated applicant tracking system (ATS) and human resource information system (HRIS). Founded in 2015, CEIPAL now serves over 1,600 customers and 20,000 recruiters globally. For more information visit http://www.ceipal.com.
About ProcureWise:
ProcureWise is a flexible, powerful, and user-friendly next-generation VMS. As a unified total talent platform, ProcureWise provides clients with a single solution to source, manage, and engage contingent staffing, direct sourcing, and statement of work vendors and workers. As an end-to-end solution, ProcureWise helps clients and their managed service provider to more effectively manage quality, cost, compliance, risk, and other business and program objectives across the extended workforce. For more information, visit http://www.procurewise.com.
Media Contact
Scott Montminy, CEIPAL, 6175489141, scott@mindlaunchmedia.com
SOURCE CEIPAL