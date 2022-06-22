The rebrand and relaunch of Elsey Enterprises represents our commitment to evolving with the ever-changing landscape of marketing.
ORLANDO, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celebrating ten years of service, Elsey Enterprises announces the relaunch of its marketing company. Elsey Enterprises has helped businesses and organizations grow by leveraging technology, strategic planning, branding, web development, paid advertising, content marketing, social media, and more.
Wayne Elsey, CEO of Elsey Enterprises, commented, "For our relaunch, we assembled a team of experts with a variety of backgrounds and experiences in digital marketing, web development, social media, content marketing, and more. Our goal is to continue to provide the best services and solutions for our clients while staying true to our core values of excellence and diversity that have guided us thus far. The relaunch also represents a commitment to evolving with the ever-changing landscape of marketing."
As a result of its multi-disciplinary experts in a mobile-first user interface (UI), user experience (UX), social media, organic and paid digital advertising, and Search Engine Optimization (SEO), the company understands how to execute tech-enabled marketing. Moreover, because they lean into a learning culture, they have the soft skills essential for exceptional customer engagement. In these ways, Elsey Enterprises stays ahead of the curve in ever-evolving digital marketing and a world where agility and innovative ideas are the hallmarks of success.
Kristy Fontelera, CCO of Elsey Enterprises, added, "As a boutique agency, we wanted to continue our tradition of 'old school values' while highlighting the 'new school vibes' that our diverse team brings to every strategy and conversation with clients. It's always been important to us to honor our mission of empowering owners and teams to help bring their brands to life."
For more information about Elsey Enterprises, please visit ElseyEnterprises.com.
Media Contact
Kristy Fontelera, Elsey Enterprises, 1 4079886412, kristy@elseyenterprises.com
SOURCE Elsey Enterprises