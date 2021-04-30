OTTAWA, Ontario, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, dominknow celebrates the 10th anniversary of Claro, its award-winning web-based rapid authoring tool.
In 2011 Claro was an industry-leading innovation. When many authoring tools were promising "mobile support", dominKnow truly delivered it with Claro. As one of the first all-HTML5 authoring tools – dropping Flash – Claro content worked across iOS and Android devices and even on Blackberry and Palm OS, with no surprises.
Releasing Claro in 2011 is only one of dominKnow's many industry-leading innovations in our almost 25 years in eLearning.
Starting with our launch of one of the industry's first Learning Content Management Systems (LCMS) in 2002 to the present, dominKnow has a history of innovation:
- In 2012 we added xAPI support to Claro, adopting the standard while it was still in development and known as Tin Can API.
- In 2014 we released the dominKnow mobile app to support offline courses and integration with third-party LMSs.
- In 2016 we released Flow, the industry's most robust authoring option for creating modern responsive design content.
- In 2018 we brought Claro and Flow together in dominKnow | ONE and added Capture, our feature for software simulations. dominKnow | ONE is the most powerful web-based eLearning authoring platform ever – but we could be a little biased!
- In 2018 we also launched Instructional Designers In Offices Drinking Coffee, affectionately known as IDIODC. The live weekly video session promotes innovation and excellence in learning and development, even among non-dominKnow users. IDIODC's live sessions and video and audio podcasts have been viewed tens of thousands of times.
- In 2019 we launched Convey, our dynamic content delivery option, so authors can rapidly publish and update content without loading packages into their LMS.
"I've had the good fortune of being a part of dominKnow since we first opened our doors, but these last 10 years have been transformational," said Luke Hickey, dominKnow's CEO. "When I look back at what our team has accomplished, the amazing and diverse customers we've had the good fortune to work with, as well as a terrific network of partners, I can't help but be ecstatic about not only our product and team's accomplishments but especially about what our customers have been able to accomplish for their organizations with dominKnow. Thank you! However, as great as it feels to reflect, I'm even more excited about what's next!"
dominKnow's commitment to keeping up with the times means there will be a streak of enhancements coming for our customers. Providing a progressively seamless authoring experience is our goal, and throughout this year, we'll be releasing features that:
- Streamline tasks for small and large teams alike
- Offer even more options for creating engaging eLearning content
- Eliminate unnecessary manual steps to help streamline the efficiency of our client authoring teams and their content development
We will also continue our focus on big data and xAPI, empowering content creators to have greater insight into the impact of their learning.
Our dynamic delivery option, Convey, will see enhancement in content management, two-way data streams, learner usage reports and availability for smaller teams.
These are just a few of the exciting things we have planned, even as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Claro. dominKnow has a proven history of innovation, and we continue to build on that for the future.
dominKnow is a learning company that builds software and training solutions, as opposed to a software company that builds products to develop learning content. With more than 20 years in the business and a learner-centric approach to authoring software for content development, dominKnow is distinctively unique across the learning space.
dominKnow | ONE is the latest version of dominKnow's award-winning authoring platform. More than just an authoring tool for eLearning. dominKnow | ONE is a powerful cloud-based authoring system with integrated authoring tools and built-in simulation, working together as one. This lets you easily create, share, reuse, and collaborate on more kinds of content faster by managing assets centrally.
Content can be published as SCORM, AICC, xAPI or CMI5 packages and website packages, so authors can create a course to help learners come up to speed on a new task and use the same content in a searchable Knowledge Base to help when learners need an on-the-job refresher. Content can also be published for print and for presentations, extending its value to instructor-led training opportunities.
