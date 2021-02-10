STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions, today released Stratus Analytics™, a powerful analytics program to help retailers better visualize and analyze their entire business by leveraging data from their Stratus Enterprise point of sale and ERP system. With Stratus Analytics, retailers can create interactive dashboards, analyze relevant KPIs, and share insights with employees to help them make better decisions, improve overall performance, and be more profitable.
Stratus Analytics integrates with Stratus Enterprise™, a comprehensive retail management solution with advanced functionality. Through the integration, Stratus Analytics extracts all relevant retail business data; and loads it into a high-performance, cloud data warehouse. Interactive dashboards and reports can be created, allowing retailers to analyze the data in nearly real-time; and visualize their business in new ways.
Stratus Analytics offers tools to help retailers define goals and monitor performance with actionable insights across their entire business, such as purchasing, inventory, assortment planning and workforce management. Retailers can also create reports that combine customer analytics with cross-sales/up-sales analytics to improve the overall shopping experience and increase revenue. Visual reports can be automatically emailed to keep employees and managers informed on a regular basis; email reports are interactive, allowing users to drill down into further details.
Stratus Analytics is powered by an advanced query engine capable of producing interactive dynamic drill-down paths with sub-second response times, without relying on complex data aggregation; and data is updated in nearly real-time through a modern data-streaming interface. Unlike many business intelligence solutions, Stratus Analytics can be implemented within 24 hours, with over 100 metrics readily available.
"As retail becomes increasingly competitive, retailers need the tools to help them visualize and analyze every aspect of their business," stated Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant Technology. "Stratus Analytics allows retailers to get a better picture of their business, and apply their findings to increase sales, reduce overhead, and optimize performance across their entire enterprise. We designed Stratus Analytics with the goal of providing our retail clients with unique, valuable and actionable insights into their business."
Learn more about Stratus Analytics, and view screen shots of sample reports and dashboards by visiting http://www.celerant.com/stratus-analytics.
About Celerant Technology
Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Topping the RIS LeaderBoard for 15 years in-a-row, Celerant supports retailers through point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations (i.e., Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Facebook), integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/blog.
