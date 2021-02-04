STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, the leading provider of innovative retail solutions, today announces a partnership with the Goodwill National Cooperative Purchasing Program (NCPP) as a recommended point of sale provider for Goodwill stores across the United States and Canada. Celerant offers a modern, fast and intuitive point of sale and donation management software (DMS), with customizable features designed specifically for the donated goods industry and Goodwill, enabling Goodwill stores to run their entire business more efficiently and cost-effectively within a single solution.
"It became clear very early in our product search that Celerant checked all of the boxes and provided practical solutions to virtually all of Goodwills unique challenges," stated Doug Carden, Vice President, Goodwill National Cooperative Purchasing Program. "We look forward to a long-term partnership with Celerant and encourage our Goodwill members to consider the Stratus Enterprise system for their business needs."
Leveraging Celerant's point of sale, Goodwill businesses can implement a fast and intuitive solution across all their stores and outlets. The point of sale can be configured to the way they run their business, and offers all the features they need to manage and operate their stores in a single platform- donations, production, sales and returns, loss prevention, customers, incentives, email marketing, performance reporting, and more. With Celerant's 'Always On' POS, Goodwill stores can work offline if internet connectivity goes down; stores can continue ringing up sales, and perform all point of sale functions- customer lookups, membership club rewards, price changes, and more.
Managing the production process
Through Celerant's point of sale, associates at each Goodwill store can manage the entire production process, from product intake to tagging, all in a single place. Celerant provides the tools needed to manage product inspections, categorization, sorting, tagging and pricing; along with inventory and store transfers. Stores can also implement and simplify a 'color code' system with 'flexible color weeks' used for all incoming merchandise. With Celerant's built-in reporting capabilities, Goodwill management can run production-specific reports to analyze items based on volume, quality and sell-through at each Goodwill store location.
Improving the customer and donator experience
Celerant's point of sale allows Goodwill stores to offer customers discounts, promotions, coupons and loyalty/membership rewards, vouchers/gift cards; along with account-based incentives for seniors, military veterans and birthdays. At checkout, the POS screen will automatically prompt the cashier to ask the customer if they want to redeem their available rewards; or enroll the new customer in a membership club. Goodwill stores can also manage donation drives; and offer incentives to individuals and/or organizations that donate. Through Celerant's integrate online platform, Goodwill stores can easily provide donators with a unique, secure website in which they can itemize and print their donations for tax purposes. Celerant's email marketing platform, as well as its Hubspot integration, makes it easy for Goodwill stores to send email campaigns to customers and donators; emails can be personalized based on customer and historical sales/donation data.
"We understand that not all Goodwill stores operate in the same way, which is why it is so important for us, as the coop's technology partner, to offer a flexible retail platform which can be easily configured to meet the specific needs of each Goodwill business", stated Ian Goldman, President and CEO of Celerant Technology. "Equally as important, is to provide an innovative solution that can help the Goodwill businesses adapt to meet the evolving needs of their customers with tools such as curbside pickup and text message marketing."
For more information about Celerant's point of sale for Goodwill's NCPP, please visit https://www.celerant.com/goodwill/.
About Celerant Technology
Founded in 1999, Celerant provides innovative, multi-channel retail commerce solutions and expert consulting to mid-market retailers across all industries. Celerant is ranked as the #1 retail software provider, and has been recognized as a top-five vendor for the past eleven consecutive years on the RIS Software LeaderBoard. Celerant supports retailers through point of sale, inventory management, eCommerce, vendor integrations and 'endless aisle', marketplace integrations, CRM and shopper incentives, ERP, email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/blog.
About the Goodwill National Cooperative Purchasing
The Goodwill NCPP began as a way of locating marketplace savings on the products and services Goodwills use to operate. With a growing supplier network of over 20 partners, we continue to look for new opportunities to build savings for our participating members. To learn more about the Goodwill NCPP, visit https://goodwillncpp.org/.
Media Contact
Michele Salerno, Celerant Technology, 7183512000, msalerno@celerant.com
SOURCE Celerant Technology