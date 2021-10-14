STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a leading provider of point of sale and eCommerce, is excited to celebrate 22 years serving the retail industry. For over two decades, Celerant's mission has always been to help retailers maximize business growth and efficiency. The company prides itself in its ability to continuously provide innovative solutions that enable retailers to operate their entire business- in store and online- more efficiently, and focus on expanding their business and driving more sales.
"We have seen a lot of changes over the past 22 years, but none that can compare to the past year and a half," stated Ian Goldman, Celerant President and CEO. "Retailers needed innovative and omnichannel retail software in more ways than they could have ever anticipated. At Celerant, we took this opportunity to help our merchants- shift to digital, implement new fulfillment approaches, and serve local communities the way consumers need or want to shop. It's through our committed and deep relationships with our retailers that allow us to listen to their needs, and as a software company, we are fortunate to be able to pivot quickly and meet those needs. We genuinely thank our retail clients, our partners and, most of all, every team member for their support, loyalty and dedication this past year and over the decades."
Reflecting over the past 22 years, Celerant's Vice President and CFO, Robert Goldman, said, "I'm proud of our Celerant team; we have continued to come together, work more collaboratively and harder than ever towards our common goal to support our retailers. We move forward with optimism for the retail industry and anything the industry throws at us."
To learn more about Celerant, please visit http://www.celerant.com/about
About Celerant Technology
Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Topping the RIS LeaderBoard for 15 years in-a-row, Celerant supports retailers through point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations (i.e., Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Facebook), integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/blog.
