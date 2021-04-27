STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions, today announced the release of a new checkout feature for Celerant Technology Stratus eCommerce™, an advanced eCommerce platform for small-to-midsized retailers. The new checkout feature allows retailers to offer a modern checkout process, optimized for mobile, to streamline the online shopping experience and significantly increase conversions.
"Celerant has been our key technology partner for six years, and four years ago we launched our online business with Celerant's eCommerce module," said Craig Carlock, CEO of Omega Sports. "Each year, our website and its functionality improves with Celerant's help, and the move to a one-page checkout is the latest step forward. Our customers are very pleased the simpler set up, faster page loading, and more intuitive experience. This is another good chapter in the Omega Sports–Celerant partnership."
The new checkout feature for Stratus eCommerce combines Celerant's shopping cart and checkout functionality onto a single, easy-to-use checkout page. After products are added to the shopping cart, shoppers can easily modify the items in their cart and checkout much faster, with fewer clicks. Rather than navigating between multiple pages or steps, or third-party webpages, the customer can make changes to items within their shopping cart, checkout, and submit payment for their order– all on a single page. To process payment, customers can log into their account via the website, or select their preferred method of payment from a variety of options, including Amazon Pay, PayPal Checkout, Google Pay and Apple Pay (coming soon). With the new checkout, retailers can accept credit cards, gift cards, promotion codes, and loyalty rewards; and offer the option for same day, in store or curbside pickup. Online retailers can offer the new checkout experience on mobile; and embed the one-page checkout in multiple places, including popup boxes, product pages, and more.
Stratus eCommerce: Powerful eCommerce for SMB retailers
Stratus eCommerce offers small-to-mid size retailers a powerful eCommerce platform that integrates with Stratus Enterprise's point of sale, making it possible to manage their brick-and-mortar stores and website as one. With a single database, retailers can eliminate double order entry, reducing manual errors; and ensure product and inventory data is consistent across all channels. Retailers can also merge sales data from all channels to better understand their customer's needs, develop more targeted promotions, and personalize emails based on their customers' complete buying patterns and brand preferences.
"One of our biggest differentiators is our innovative eCommerce platform that runs on the same database as the retailer's brick-and-mortar business," said Zeke Hamdani, Director of Web Services of Celerant Technology. "With the current surge in online shopping, we modernized the online checkout process to help our retail clients be even more competitive and capture as many sales as possible. Compared to traditional checkout pages, our new checkout offers the entire purchase process on a single page, which increases conversion rates and reduces cart abandonment by making it easier and faster for customers to shop online, including mobile."
To learn more about Stratus eCommerce, and to download the product brochure, please visit https://www.celerant.com/stratus-ecommerce/.
About Celerant Technology
Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts and into the online world. Topping the RIS LeaderBoard for 15 years in-a-row, Celerant supports retailers through point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations (i.e., Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Facebook), integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/blog.
Media Contact
Michele Salerno, Celerant Technology, 7183512000, msalerno@celerant.com
SOURCE Celerant Technology