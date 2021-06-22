STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions, today announced a partnership and integration with ShipEngine, the world's leader in multi-carrier shipping logistics. The integration allows retailers to select from over 40 carriers, including UPS, USPS, FedEx, Amazon Prime and DHL. With rate shopping, package tracking and automated shipping processes built into a single interface, retailers can fulfill orders more efficiently, save time, and reduce shipping costs.
Integrating ShipEngine and Celerant's retail solution enables retailers to manage their online orders, and have each order shipped by the 'best-fit' carrier. After an order is placed on Celerant's eCommerce platform or integrated marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart and eBay, the order is automatically transferred to the Celerant back office. From the back office, retailers can access ShipEngine to compare real-time shipping rates across multiple carriers; and select the most cost-effective and efficient carrier for each shipment. Rules can also be configured to automatically select carriers based on shipping costs, delivery times, carrier capabilities, and other preferences.
"Celerant is constantly adding new features and integrations that respond to the latest ecommerce trends and the needs of online sellers," said Jim Gagliardi, ShipEngine's General Manager. "We're thrilled to be a part of the Celerant platform by providing its users with multi-carrier shipping capabilities."
Connect with shipping carriers
ShipEngine allows retailers to connect with their preferred carriers, and gain access to a large network of local, regional, national and international carriers. In addition to Celerant's existing integrations with USPS, UPS and FedEx, ShipEngine allows retailers to ship with Amazon Prime, DHL/DHL Express, Stamps.com, Endicia, Globegistics, PC Portal Logistics, Newgistics, IMEX, Parcel Force Worldwide, Access Worldwide, DPD, Hermes, and more. ShipEngine users may continue using their preexisting negotiated rates; or leverage ShipEngine's discounted rates and ability to negotiate on behalf of the retailer.
Streamline shipping processes
ShipEngine is the API that powers ShipStation, a popular shipping software. By integrating ShipEngine with Celerant, all ShipStation shipping tools, and more, are embedded directly in the Celerant back office. Retailers can access API tools to track packages, generate and print labels, validate addresses, view estimated taxes, and more. With built-in processes, retailers can automate shipping, and customize workflows to further improve supply chain efficiencies.
"As online shopping continues to increase, retailers need the most efficient way to ship those orders to remain competitive," stated Ian Goldman, President and CEO at Celerant Technology. "ShipEngine helps retailers reduce shipping costs, deliver orders faster, and spend less time on shipping. By integrating with ShipEngine APIs, retailers can access all these tools directly in our retail platform, eliminating the need to bounce around different systems to ship orders."
To learn more about Celerant's integration with ShipEngine, please visit https://www.celerant.com/partner/ShipEngine
About Celerant Technology
Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Topping the RIS LeaderBoard for 15 years in-a-row, Celerant supports retailers through point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations (i.e., Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Facebook), integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/blog.
About ShipEngine
ShipEngine is a multi-carrier shipping platform that provides best-in-class shipping functionality directly to e-commerce stores, logistics and warehouse providers, system integrators, e-commerce application integrators, and new application developers. Built specifically for developers, ShipEngine's robust set of shipping APIs enable developers to build custom workflows within their own platforms and streamline the e-commerce fulfillment process with real-time label generation, rate quoting, parcel tracking, and address validation. ShipEngine supports carriers across the United States, Europe, Canada, and Australia, including USPS, FedEx, UPS, DHL, and many more. ShipEngine is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP). For more information, visit https://www.shipengine.com.
