STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions, today announced a new integration with Emery Distributors, a family-owned, hobby and train wholesaler. Through Celerant's point of sale software, hobby shop retailers can access Emery Distributors' product catalog, import products and automatically order inventory for their brick-and-mortar store locations, based on min/max levels.
"Over the years, we have seen many hobby retailers continue using outdated retail software," stated Josh Emery, President at Emery Distributors. "The industry is changing, and more and more dealers are realizing the benefits modern technology can have on their business. By partnering with Celerant, our dealers can take advantage of a modern and cost-effective point of sale and eCommerce system to operate more efficiently and be more competitive; and we can help Celerant's existing hobby retail clients expand their product lines."
Through Celerant's integration with Emery Distributors, hobby shops can easily and quickly build their point of sale (POS) database with a wide-range of hobby products, including model trains, planes and automobiles from well-known manufactures including: Atlas, Bachmann Trains, Badger Airbrush, Lionel, Mission Models, MTH Electric Trains, Williams by Bachmann, and more. Dealers can access Emery's catalog from the point of sale, and import the products they want to carry in store without having to manually enter data. With an easy-to use mobile point of sale system, dealers can also manage their store, and assist customers from anywhere, including trade shows, sidewalk sales and curbside. From the POS screen, dealers can look up prices, process sales transactions, accept returns, put sales on hold, offer gift receipts and loyalty rewards, create special orders, and more; Celerant's 'Always On' POS for Cumulus Retail ensures dealers can access all these functions even if internet is down.
Celerant's inventory management module enables dealers to monitor performance and maintain accurate stock levels. To order products, dealers can easily create and send purchase orders to Emery Distributors, electronically. For items with high-turnover, purchase orders can be automated based on minimum/maximum stock levels, allowing dealers to keep their shelves stocked with the right amount of inventory.
"Celerant has supported the hobby retail industry for many years, and is a proud partner of The Toy Industry of America (TIA), American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (ASTRA) and National Retail Hobby Stores Association (NRSHA)," stated Michele Salerno, Director of Marketing at Celerant Technology. "Celerant continually strengthens its retail system by developing new features and integrating with new partners so our hobby dealers can better manage their business and streamline operations in store and online."
To learn more about Celerant's integration with Emery Distributors, please visit http://www.celerant.com/emery-distributors.
About Emery Distributors
Emery Distributors is a family owned, strictly wholesale, hobby distributorship that came out of our experiences growing up in our father's hobby shop. Founded in 1962 as Tri-County Distributors, the company has grown into Emery Distributors, operating out of a modern, solar heated 25,000 square foot warehouse. We have seen many changes and many constants in that time; none, however, have changed our commitment to serve hobby retailers. Since we do not sell retail, our success depends entirely on our dealers' success. To learn more, or to sign up as a dealer, please visit http://www.emerydistributors.com.
About Celerant Technology
Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Topping the RIS LeaderBoard for 15 years in-a-row, Celerant supports retailers through point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations (i.e., Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Facebook), integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/blog.
