STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions for the pet food and supply industry, has announced a new partnership and integration with General Pet Supply, serving the industry for over 40 years. The integration provides access to General Pet's catalog, and allows retailers to import products into the point of sale with no manual entry, and automatically order inventory– enabling retailers to save time and keep shelves stocked more efficiently, so they can spend more time servicing customers.
"With the increased consumer demand for pet supplies, pet retailers are spending more time with consumers reducing their time to work on back end solutions," stated BJ Cohn, VP - Sales & Marketing at General Pet Supply. "By aligning with Celerant, our retailers can send us purchase orders automatically to keep up with demand, and also run their entire business in store and online using modern software."
Celerant's retail software provides direct access to General Pet's catalog from within the point of sale; retailers can browse products from over 120 manufacturers, including Cardinal Pet Care, Central Pet Brands, Dr. Elsey's, Exclusively Pet, Four Paws, Greenies, Healthy Pet, IAMS, Jolly Pets, Omega Paw, RedBarn Pet Products, Spectrum Brands, Zoo Med Labs, and ZYMOX. After the retailer selects the items they want to sell, they can easily import those items in bulk directly into their retail software database. This not only saves a significant amount of time and eliminates data errors caused by manual entry, it helps stores maintain the most up-to-date product data and seasonal/monthly specials in their retail system.
From Celerant's retail software back office, retailers can monitor inventory levels for products across all departments, and see what is selling and not selling. Purchase orders can be easily created and sent to General Pet Supply, electronically, with acknowledgement. The integration also allows retailers to setup automated ordering with General Pet Supply by defining minimum /maximum quantity levels, ensuring fast-moving pet food and supplies are always on hand.
Coming soon, the integration will pull General Pet's 'online data feeds' to automatically display products with images and descriptions on Celerant's eCommerce platform and in store kiosks.
"It's crucial that pet supply stores leverage technology to help keep up with the changes in customer demand and shopping behavior and be competitive," said Ian Goldman, CEO and President of Celerant Technology. "By combining our retail software with General Pet Supply, retailers can automate inventory supply based on product performance to ensure they buy the right amount of products to satisfy customers without overstocking."
About Celerant Technology
Celerant has supported the retail industry since 1999 with innovative software, enabling pet shops to expand their business in store and online. As an associate member of Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA), and sponsor of SuperZoo and Global Pet Expo, Celerant supports pet stores through point of sale, eCommerce, pet industry distributor integrations, auto ordering, inventory and fulfillment management, customer loyalty rewards including integration to Astro rebates, membership management, marketplace integrations, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.celerant.com/pets.
About General Pet Supply
General Pet Supply, has been committed to providing quality, service and value since 1959, as well as providing superior customer service to our customers. We currently carry over 14,000 products from over 120 different manufacturers across seven branches in the Central U.S. General Pet Supply is part of the Central Garden and Pet family since 2018 offering national distribution. For more information, please visit http://www.generalpet.com.
