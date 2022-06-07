Retail clients collaborated for 3 days of hands-on learning and networking at Celerant's annual event
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, the #1 retail software provider of 2022, recently wrapped up its annual client conference. After two years of virtual events, Celerant hosted #ClientCon22 in-person at Hotel Contessa, San Antonio, TX- reconnecting retailers using Stratus Enterprise™, with partners and team members for three days of networking, training, and unveiling new software features and integrations of Celerant's point of sale and eCommerce platform.
At this year's event, Celerant's partners, including Avalara, Global Payments Integrated, Shift 4 Payments, GoCart by Worldpay, Fortis, Star Micronics, ShipEngine, Management One, OtterWaiver, and many others, discussed how their integrations can help retailers optimize and automate their business, in-store and online. Celerant also offered two highly anticipated keynote sessions at the conference: 'Trust, Retail, and Today's Digital Consumer' by renowned, international keynote speaker, Marcus Sheridan; and 'What it Takes to Win at Retail in 2022' by Paul Erickson of Management One.
"If there's one thing we've learned through this pandemic, it's how important technology is to retailers," stated Michele Salerno, Director of Marketing at Celerant. "At Celerant, we are proud to have been able to support our retailers with new technology to, not only help them get through the pandemic, but be stronger than ever before. Our client conference is the perfect opportunity to introduce and train them on all that's now available to them."
Retailers traveled from across the country to learn how to operate their business more efficiently and increase sales by maximizing their usage of Celerant's retail software. Over 30 sessions and workshops were offered at the event focused on a wide-range of topics, including: Promotions and loyalty rewards, apps for mobile shopping and curbside pickup, eCommerce strategy, inventory and warehouse control, buy-trade and consignment, integrated digital marketing, the future of integrated payments, endless aisle of products, rental management, features to be more competitive in 2022, and much more.
RETAILER FEEDBACK:
"I attended the conference to bring information back to our staff. Being able to meet everyone and put faces to the voices we speak to on the phone meant a lot. Celerant already feels like family to me, and the event was a great experience!" - Dee Schilling, Bill Jackson's Shop for Adventure
"During the keynotes, I pulled out my notepad to write just a couple of things; by the time the keynote sessions were over, I had around 4 pages of notes! I got many great ideas from the keynote sessions; so yes, they were both valuable!" - AJ ElChaar, Chaar
"We adopted Celerant's software about 2 years ago. We attended the conference to learn more from both the folks at Celerant and other users. We learned how retailers use the software, what works well for them, and how to apply it to our business." - Frank Holland, Goodwill of Central Oklahoma
"My favorite part of the conference is discovering a pathway to upgrade from Celerant's Command Retail to the newer Stratus Enterprise point of sale. I also shared and received helpful tips from other retailers about using Stratus and Command systems. Both speakers, Paul Erickson from Management One and Marcus Sheridan, were very informative and helpful." - Lee Duran, Bluewater Outriggers
A video recap of Celerant's 2022 Virtual Client Conference is available at https://www.celerant.com/clientconf22/
