STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions, is now the preferred point of sale and eCommerce software provider for the National Bicycle Dealers Association (NBDA), a non-profit organization supported by the membership of participating retailers and partners in the bicycle retail industry. Through the partnership, NBDA members can strengthen and grow their retail businesses in store and online by leveraging Celerant's modern retail technology, third-party industry integrations and expert advice.
"The National Bicycle Dealers Association is thrilled to welcome Celerant Technology to our Association. This past year has changed the way of retail business; we are pleased to highlight to our members the services that Celerant will be able to offer to their current operation", expressed NBDA President Heather Mason. "Meeting customers in the new now is challenging; we feel that Celerant allows for ease and manageability in an all-encompassing package. We are looking forward to working jointly to not only provide educational content to our members but accessibility to new technologies."
Celerant's point of sale and eCommerce for bicycle retailers
Through Celerant's mobile point of sale and eCommerce platform, NBDA retailers can manage and grow their entire business using a single system that's built for the bicycle retail industry. From the point of sale, retailers can access and import product catalogs from major bicycle distributors, including Giant Bicycle™, JBI.BIKE™, QBP™, Liberty Mountain™ and others, reorder inventory, and send automated purchase orders for high-turnover items. Bike shops can also mange loyalty rewards, promotions, classes and reservations, team sports, embroidery, repairs, and rentals via an internal rental management module, or third-party integrations, such as Easyrent™ by Wintersteiger and Rezo Rentals™ (coming soon). Retailers can also display an endless aisle of merchandise via Celerant's in store kiosks and eCommerce websites by pulling online data feeds from select vendors; and fulfill orders through drop shipping, same day, in store pickup, and Celerant's Curbside Pickup Application with text message alerts.
"We are excited to be invited as a preferred point of sale and eCommerce provider for the National Bike Dealers Association," stated Michele Salerno, Marketing Director, Assistant VP, Celerant Technology. "With a core focus on innovation, we bring advanced and modern technology that bike shops need, not only for their brick-and-mortar stores, but for their online businesses as well. Helping them move beyond their storefront, integrate with their vendors and marketplaces, expand sales through our digital marketing services, offer same day curbside pickup with text message alerts, and so much more. We look forward to our partnership with the NBDA and having the opportunity to help educate dealers on how to better adapt to newer technology."
Exclusive Discount for NBDA Dealers:
To kick off the new partnership, NBDA retailers can take advantage of Celerant's SaaS point of sale and/or eCommerce with the first 2 months free, plus 25% off training and a free payment processing device*. To learn more, visit http://www.celerant.com/nbda-promo.
About National Bicycle Dealers Association (NBDA)
The National Bicycle Dealers Association is a non-profit organization supported by the membership of participating retailers and industry partners. We have been here since 1946, representing and empowering specialty bicycle dealers through education, communications, research, advocacy, and promotional opportunities. When we create thriving bicycle retailers, the industry and the cycling community follow. For more information, visit http://www.nbda.com.
About Celerant Technology
Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Topping the RIS LeaderBoard for 15 years in-a-row, Celerant supports retailers through point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations (i.e., Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Facebook), integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/blog.
