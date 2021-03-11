STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions, is now the recommended software provider for Sports Specialists Ltd. (SSL), a retailer-owned buying group representing ski, snowboard, outdoor, apparel and the footwear industries. Through this partnership, SSL members can leverage Celerant's point of sale and eCommerce solutions, along with industry partner integrations and expert consultation, to strengthen and grow their retail businesses in store and online.
"The ski and snowboard retail industries have a real need for an all-in-one system," stated Dave Nacke, President & CEO, Sports Specialists, Ltd. "We partnered with Celerant to provide our SSL members with just that- a point of sale for store operations, combined with a strong rental application and integrations, plus a fully-integrated and powerful eCommerce solution. Celerant also brings our dealers newer features that ski shops currently need, such as curbside pickup."
Modern point of sale and rental software for ski & snowboard shops
Celerant offers innovative technology to SSL retailers, enabling them to manage their entire store in one system. Through Celerant's point of sale, SSL retailers can access and import product catalogs from major outdoor sporting goods distributors, such as NILS™ Sportswear, Liberty Mountain™, Giant Bicycle™ and more. Ski shops and resorts can also manage inventory and purchase orders; promotions and loyalty rewards; classes and online reservations; team sports and embroidery; and rentals and repairs. With an internal rental management module, and optional integrations to third-party solutions, such as Easyrent™ by Wintersteiger and Rezo Rentals™ (coming soon), retailers have the flexibility to choose the solution that works best for their business. With features such as mobile point of sale and contactless payments, SSL retailers can also better serve their customers now, the way they want to be served.
Powerful, integrated eCommerce for SSL members
SSL members can leverage Celerant's integrated eCommerce to manage their brick-and-mortar sales, rentals, and website as one. With such a heavy shift currently to online sales, SSL retailers can launch their website quickly by having Celerant pull and display online product data feeds from distributors, such as NILS and Liberty Mountain. SSL retailers can fulfill online orders through drop shipping; home delivery; Buy Online, Pickup In Store (BOPIS), as well with Celerant's new Curbside Pickup Application.
"Since several SSL members are already Celerant clients, partnering with Sports Specialists Ltd. seemed natural," stated Ian Goldman, President & CEO, Celerant Technology. "At the request of our long-term, valuable ski/snowboard retail clients, we continue to add new features and niche integrations to our software. We are eager to have the opportunity to bring our technology and new enhancements to the entire SSL group through their virtual show; and at their physical shows, which we are all looking forward to attending again soon."
Visit Celerant at #WSM2021- See show specials
Celerant is showcasing its two retail solutions at WSM2021– Cumulus Retail™, a cost-effective, SaaS solution for smaller retailers; and Stratus Enterprise™, a comprehensive solution with advanced functionality. To learn more, or to get started with show specials, visit Celerant at WSM 2021, or click https://www.celerant.com/ssl/.
About Sports Specialists Ltd. (SSL)
Sports Specialists Ltd. (SSL) is a collective of the best specialty retailers in the U.S. Since our humble beginning in March, 1965 as the Ski Specialists Guild and incorporating in 1971 as SSL, we have been the leading marketing, purchasing, and merchandising group in the specialty ski, snowboard, outdoor lifestyle, and casual furniture industries. SSL is owned and directed by specialty sports retailers for specialty sports retailers. We share a passion for the lifestyles we embrace and engage in every working day, giving SSL a unique insight into the marketplace that you just can't get anywhere else. Our business leaders partner with industry leaders in how to sustain and grow specialty retailers business in our focus categories. For more information, visit http://www.sportsspecialistsltd.com.
About Celerant Technology
Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Topping the RIS LeaderBoard for 15 years in-a-row, Celerant supports retailers through point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations (i.e., Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Facebook), integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/blog.
