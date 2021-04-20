STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions for the outdoor sporting goods and hunting industries, today announced a partnership and integration with Everest.com, the nation's first outdoor lifestyle-focused marketplace. Through the integration, retailers can upload and sell products on Everest marketplace, enabling them to reach new customers and increase online sales, while maintaining data consistency across all channels, including their physical store(s) and/or eCommerce website.
"Celerant has a dominant presence in the outdoor industry, offering a modern point of sale and eCommerce solution that meets the needs of retailers across the U.S.," stated Chris Carlberg, VP of Business Development at Everest.com. "We are grateful to integrate with Celerant, and be part of their robust features to help dealers be more competitive online. The integration makes it super easy to post any outdoor product- from firearms to kayaks- to the fastest-growing marketplace on the planet."
Everest is a marketplace where merchants list and sell products related to outdoor sports, hunting products including firearms and ammunition, fishing equipment, camping supplies, adventure gear, apparel, footwear and much more. Merchants can easily set up a storefront on Everest.com, branded with a logo and custom URL, and connect with over 30 million active consumers using AI technology to assist in customer acquisition.
"We have been using Celerant's retail software and eCommerce for almost 5 years, and Celerant continuously adds new features and integrations to help us expand our business," stated Bill Kennedy, Owner of Kenco Outfitters. "We are now looking forward to selling on the Everest marketplace through the new integration. This is a nice addition to our full-line sporting goods business since Everest also has a main focus on the outdoor industry."
Celerant + Everest: How the integration works:
Celerant's retail software communicates directly with Everest, allowing dealers to select the products they want to sell on Everest.com, and automatically push product data for those items to their Everest storefront, including product names, descriptions, prices, images, stock levels, and product-specific attributes such as caliber, color and width. Once an order is placed on Everest.com, the order is pulled back into Celerant's retail software, alongside orders placed via Celerant's point of sale and/or eCommerce platform; and inventory levels are automatically updated and reflected on all channels. Dealers can fulfill orders with their own inventory, route orders to their distributor for drop shipping, or use Everest's shipping services. This helps dealers save time and reduce errors by eliminating the need to manually format and upload product data, maintain accurate inventory data, and manage their business in a single system.
Celerant offers two FFL retail solutions– Cumulus Retail™, a cost-effective, SaaS solution for smaller dealers; and Stratus Enterprise™, a comprehensive solution with advanced functionality. Both solutions integrate with Everest.com, which is available through Celerant's eCommerce platform. To learn more, please visit http://www.celerant.com/everest.
"One of the biggest benefits to our dealers is the technology we offer to help them expand beyond their storefronts and into the online world," stated Zeke Hamdani, Director of Web Services, Celerant Technology. "The Everest marketplace is now another way for dealers to reach new customers and increase online sales; and our dealers can easily post products with a few clicks within Celerant to their Everest storefront, and manage all incoming orders- saving them time, and ensuring accurate inventory across the board."
About Everest
Driven by our Caliber Members, the Everest mission is to create the leading marketplace for the shooting sports, hunting, fishing and outdoor worlds – a place where retailers can sell firearms, fishing gear, camping gear, outdoor products and other related consumer items. The Everest marketplace represents a place where like-minded consumers can learn, interact, participate and shop. At our core, we are a community of like-minded, non-discriminating, conservation-loving outdoor living retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and consumers. For more information, please visit http://www.everest.com.
About Celerant Technology
Celerant has been supporting the outdoor and firearms industry since 1999 with innovative retail software, enabling FFL dealers to expand their business both in store and online. As a preferred software provider for the NASGW, NSSF and NRA, Celerant supports firearm dealers through point of sale, eCommerce, distributor integrations, A&D/e4473, range management, membership management, marketplace integrations (i.e., Everest, GunBroker, gun.deals, Guns.com, Weapon Depot, Amazon), and more. For more information, please visit http://www.celerant.com/firearms.
