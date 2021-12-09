STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a leading provider of omnichannel retail solutions, has been again recognized as the #1 vendor overall in the 2022 RIS Software LeaderBoard. With top-five rankings for over a decade, and the #1 position for three years- Celerant is recognized as the most consistent provider of innovative retail technology in the SMB market, with an uncompromising commitment to the highest standards of customer service and support.
"Celerant Technology has regained the top spot on the 2022 RIS Software LeaderBoard, marking the third time the company has earned the top position," stated Tim Denman, Editor in Chief, RIS News. "That, combined with more than eight years in the top 3, shows an impressive level of consistency and commitment to customer satisfaction. With all the challenges and changes the industry faced this past year, the need for innovative retail-driven technology increased. Celerant's high ranking reflects the leadership role they took in developing such solutions to help their retail clients quickly adapt and digitally transform their businesses to better serve their customers no matter how they wanted to shop."
Results: 2022 RIS Software LeaderBoard
Published by RIS News, the RIS Software LeaderBoard is one of the most influential studies in retail technology, presenting retailers with head-to-head rankings of the top software vendors in more than 50 categories such as innovation, return on investment, reliability, support, service and, most importantly, customer satisfaction. Celerant has been recognized as the highest-ranked software vendor overall for 2022.
This year, Celerant ranked #1 in list of the Top-20 Software Vendors Overall; and also secured the #1 position in the Mid-Size, Apparel, Specialty and Broad Suite vendor categories, with a perfect score in the Customer Satisfaction for Specialty category. Celerant was also again recognized as the #1 retail software provider for mid-sized retailers overall.
"With dramatic shifts in consumer behavior and supply chain disruptions over the past 18 months, retailers understood technology became more important, if not vital, to their success and needed to quickly adapt to new norms to remain competitive," said Ian Goldman, CEO of Celerant Technology. "We therefore worked closely with our retail clients to deliver practical, cutting-edge solutions and ongoing support focused on digital transformation, contactless payments, product/brand diversification, and new fulfillment methods- helping them continue serving their local communities and meeting high demand. We are honored and grateful to be regarded as the highest-ranked retail software provider for the third time. This recognition is confirmation of the focus and dedication of the entire Celerant team and our clients".
Celerant's Top-Ranked Retail Solutions
Celerant was recognized by RIS News for both its retail solutions- Cumulus Retail™, an affordable and powerful point of sale and eCommerce solution for small business; and Stratus Enterprise™; a custom omnichannel platform with real-time integration. Both solutions enable retailers to manage all aspects of their business in a single system, combining sales, inventory and customers from all retail channels including in store, trade shows and events, eCommerce, mobile apps and marketplace integrations.
Download the RIS Software LeaderBoard 2022 to help you plan new software investments and revamp your business for the new year. For more information about Celerant's 2022 LeaderBoard rankings, please visit https://www.celerant.com/leaderboard.
About Celerant Technology
Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Topping the RIS LeaderBoard for 15 years in-a-row, Celerant supports retailers through point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations (i.e., Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Facebook), integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/blog.
About RIS News
RIS is the leading source for business intelligence and technology insight for retail executives adapting to market forces that are disruptive, transformational and engines for innovation. RIS provides the essential information senior-level retailers need to make the right IT decisions to increase sales and reduce costs. For more information about RIS, visit http://www.risnews.com.
Media Contact
Michele Salerno, Celerant Technology, (718) 351-2000, marketing@celerant.com
SOURCE Celerant Technology