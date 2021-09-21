STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Celerant Technology, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions, today announced an integration with Apple Pay for its eCommerce platform. By enabling Apple Pay, online merchants can increase conversions by offering a fast and secure mobile payment option on their e-shop, and allow customers to checkout and pay online using their digital wallet. Apple Pay can also be combined with Celerant's One-Page Checkout to further enhance the online shopping experience.
"Integrating with Apple Pay is a great addition to our eCommerce platform," stated Zeke Hamdani, Director of Web Services at Celerant Technology. "The number of online shoppers that use digital wallets, such as Apple Pay, is increasing; and our retail clients can leverage this integration to provide consumers with a more convenient shopping experience and boost online conversions."
With over 250 million Apple users, Apple Pay can help merchants speed up and simplify the checkout process to improve online shopping for so many of their customers, while reducing card abandonment. According to a study by Loup Ventures, eCommerce shopping has nearly doubled since the start of the pandemic; and Apple Pay usage with merchants and banks is growing at 20% year-over-year. In addition, by adding Apple Pay to their website, online retailers can increase protection against customer and credit card data theft.
Once Apple Pay is enabled on a Celerant eCommerce website, customers can checkout and select the 'Pay with Apple Pay' option to pay for their order. Apple Pay will prompt the customer to authenticate via face ID, touch ID or passcode; and then allow them to use the debit/credit card saved on their Apple Pay digital wallet within the iOS. Retailers can also offer the option to checkout with curbside pickup; and leverage Celerant's Curbside Pickup App to notify the customer when their order is ready, and manage all the orders marked for curbside.
Apple Pay integrates with Celerant's eCommerce solutions- Cumulus eCommerce™, an affordable and powerful website for small businesses; and Stratus eCommerce™, a comprehensive platform with advanced functionality; and is supported by Shift4 Payments, a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. To learn more about Celerant's support for Apple Pay on its eCommerce sites, please visit https://www.celerant.com/Shift4.
About Celerant Technology
Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Topping the RIS LeaderBoard for 15 years in-a-row, Celerant supports retailers through point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations (i.e., Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Facebook), mobile apps, integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- http://www.celerant.com/blog.
Media Contact
Michele Salerno, Celerant Technology, 7183512000, msalerno@celerant.com
SOURCE Celerant Technology