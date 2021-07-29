MCLEAN, Va., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global business and technology advisory firm, Celerity, is proud to welcome a new Senior Client Partner to lead its Health + Life Sciences offerings, Dr. David Nickelson. With over 20 years of experience helping clients efficiently and effectively discover and deliver quality healthcare products, services, experiences and outcomes, making him the ideal leader to take Celerity's life sciences division to the next level.
Nickelson's hiring comes at a key time for Celerity and the life sciences vertical. After last year's dramatic pandemic pivots and the growing demands for automation, digital transformation, telehealth solutions, billing optimization and more in the healthcare segment, the need for a dedicated leader to bring sharp focus, speed, and accountability to this fast-evolving industry is key.
"Celerity and I found each other at the ideal time," says Nickelson. "They are poised to make increasingly greater post-pandemic contributions to the pursuit of human-centered, digitally enabled care, and the entirety of my career has been dedicated to that purpose. Today, that expertise and opportunity is coming together with technology mature enough to make great strides in patient-centered processes, technologies and care."
Prior to joining Celerity, Dr. Nickelson was a principal and senior consultant at Nerdery and a director at Publicis Sapient, helping to create both human and digital transformation at leading health systems, health insurers, device manufacturers, and consumer and retail health companies. In addition to decades of experience in healthcare consulting and technology, Nickelson holds a master's and Doctorate in Clinical Psychology and a JD in Corporate and Constitutional Law.
"David brings 20+ years of scientific, clinical, and compliance experience to Celerity that will enable his team to help clients more efficiently and effectively discover, design, develop and deliver quality healthcare products, services, experiences and outcomes," says Celerity CEO Ken Quaglio. "I have no doubt he will have an immediate, positive impact on our ability to add value to current client engagements as well as exciting, new pursuits we foresee in the Health and Life Sciences sector."
Dr. David Nickelson starts leading the health and life sciences vertical at Celerity on July 26, 2021. He joins a powerful team of leaders with deep expertise in health + life sciences, financial services, telecommunications, travel + hospitality, and media industries dedicated to creating long term value and competitive advantages for the organizations we work with through agile and digital transformation.
