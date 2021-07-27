NEW YORK , July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WeSellCellular, the nation's premier distributor of pre-owned mobile handsets, now offers net 30-day credit terms. This new offering enables cell phone wholesalers and retailers to accelerate their ability to source accurately graded inventory while managing cash flow.

With WeSellCellular's net 30-day credit terms, qualified cell phone wholesalers and retailers can:

  • Get approved for varying levels of credit based on their credit history.
  • Access the best cell phones and financing from a single source.
  • Provide their customers with top-notch pre-owned cell phones at competitive prices.

"Our net 30-day credit terms ensure that wholesalers and retailers can access the best cell phones, along with financing to help cover their upfront costs," says Scott Tepfer, President of WeSellCellular. "Our buyer-friendly terms are why wholesalers and retailers partner with us to grow their businesses and maximize their profits."

In addition to net 30-day credit terms, other reasons why wholesalers and retailers choose WeSellCellular for pre-owned cell phones include:

For more information about WeSellCellular's net 30-day credit terms, please contact our sales team online or call us at (516) 334-6400. To browse our inventory and start buying cell phones from us, create an online account today.

About WeSellCellular

WeSellCellular.com is the premier online platform where wholesalers, retailers, refurbishers, and distributors can buy new and used cell phones wholesale. Through relationships cultivated for over a decade, WeSellCellular sources inventory directly from carriers, manufacturers, and big-box retailers. As veterans of the industry, the WeSellCellular team is well aware of the challenges that come along with inconsistent testing and grading, and we strive to differentiate ourself through transparency and consistency. When you buy from WeSellCellular, you know what you are getting, regardless of which stock you select.

