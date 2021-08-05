PALM DESERT, Calif., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cell Phone Repair Independent Owners Association (CPRIOA,) a national and independent member organization comprised of cell phone repair franchisees, thanks its parent organization, AAFD, for recognizing the CPRIOA with the 2021 AAFD Total Quality Franchising Rookie Chapter of the Year Award and the nomination of the AAFD Total Quality Franchising Chapter of the Year Award. The acknowledgments were presented during the AAFD annual awards ceremony.
"We are honored to be presented by the AAFD with the Rookie Chapter of the Year Award and nominated for the Chapter of the Year Award," said Eric Farr, CPRIOA president. "From the beginning of CPRIOA through today, we strived to honor the mission to provide, promote, strengthen, and protect the value and probability of cell phone franchisees. This award and recognition solidified that our work, on behalf of franchisees, continues to be the goal of the organization."
Since its inception, CPRIOA has followed key objectives including:
- Negotiating candidly and fairly with our franchisor to achieve fair and equitable resolutions.
- Defending the membership from challenges to our businesses.
- Providing a positive ongoing forum for the exchange of ideas, best practices, and advice.
- Using the purchasing power of our members and the AAFD to offer reduced cost high-quality products and services.
"The association looks forward to building a strong relationship with their franchisor in the coming year and working toward mutually beneficial projects for the franchisor and the franchisees. We believe that the success of our franchisees is paramount and essential for the success of our franchisor," said Mr. Farr.
CPRIOA has a current membership of 150 franchisees with a goal of 250 additional by July 2022.
About Cell Phone Repair Independent Owners Association
Cell Phone Repair Independent Owners Association is an owners' association of Franchisees of the Cell Phone Repair® franchise system and a Chapter Member of the American Association of Franchisees and Dealers with headquarters in Palm Desert, CA. Cell Phone Repair® is a franchise system operated under the Connected Living division of Assurant, Inc with headquarters in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://cprioa.aafdchapters.org
About American Association of Franchisees and Dealers
AAFD is the oldest, largest, and most respected direct member franchisee trade association in the United States. Since 1992, the nonprofit organization has formed and supported exclusive trademark specific chapters for franchisees of hundreds of franchise systems and seeks to foster its vision of Total Quality Franchising—a collaborative franchise culture that respects the legitimate business interests of franchisors and franchisees. For more information, visit https://www.aafd.org
Media Contact
Lucila Garcia, AAFD, +1 323-646-2150, lucilagarcia@rational360.com
SOURCE AAFD