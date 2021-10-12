ROCKVILLE, Md. and NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cella, a nationwide staffing, consulting and managed solutions firm is proud to announce its partnership with Out in Tech, the world's largest community of LGBTQ+ tech professionals that seeks greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.
As a member of Qorporate, a membership program for companies committed to improving opportunities for LGBTQ+ people and other underrepresented groups in tech, Cella will join more than three dozen companies looking to drive workplace belonging. Other members of Qorporate include Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Disney (NYSE: DIS), Nike (NYSE: NKE), PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP).
Recruiting and retaining women, people of color and LGBTQ+ people – especially tech talent – is one of the biggest human resources challenges facing companies today. While most large tech companies have established diversity and inclusion programs, technology startups often lack the scale at which diversity initiatives are a priority or employee resource groups can be formed. Cella and Out in Tech will collaborate on expanding a peer network for sharing best practices, exploring emerging topics in workplace belonging, and peer consulting on related initiatives.
"Cella recognizes that we have a unique position as a staffing, consulting and managed services company to champion diversity and influence others," said Rob Ganjon, Cella President. "We have committed to embedding DEI into all aspects of Cella through its people, operations and marketplace in order to attract, engage and advance members of underrepresented groups. We are proud to support Out in Tech, and look forward to creating more opportunities to promote the inclusion and empowerment of the LGBTQ+ community."
According to a 2017 study by the Kapor Center for Social Impact, LGBTQ employees were most likely to be bullied and experience public humiliation or embarrassment, both at significantly higher rates than non-LGBTQ employees. Qorporate brings together LGBTQ+ employee group leaders, talent acquisition professionals, and other HR leaders from across the USA and UK to help all companies, regardless of size, recruit and retain employees from underrepresented groups, and take an intersectional approach to creating a culture of belonging.
Cella's own research finds that job seekers no longer see Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) as just a "nice to have." When looking for a new job, over 60% of job seekers rated a positive policy on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) as important or very important, and 72% are utilizing Diversity Network and Diversity Jobs, leading diversity job boards, in their searches.
"When it comes to diversity in tech, forty minds are better than one," said Andrew Lowenthal, executive director of Out in Tech. "By weaving together the collective experiences of our founding members, we will shine a light on what's working, push the envelope with new ideas, and create more equitable and inclusive workplaces for all underrepresented groups. We're thrilled to have Cella as our newest member."
Qorporate member companies receive early invitations to major Out in Tech events and conferences, a private virtual community for council delegates, and priority access to speaking opportunities and partnerships around the world. In addition, a job board connects LGBTQ+ candidates with job listings from Qorporate member companies that are actively seeking to build a stronger pipeline of diversity for the future.
Founded in 2013, Out in Tech now has more than 40,000 members in 17 cities globally, including Austin, Bengaluru, Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Portland, Oregon, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, and more. Out in Tech volunteers have collectively devoted over 10,000 hours to help groups fighting for LGBTQ+ equality worldwide and to mentor LGBTQ+ identifying youth.
About Cella
Cella is an award-winning leader in consulting, staffing and managed solutions for creative, marketing, digital and proposal development teams. We help people build meaningful careers and partner with companies to help them win. Our secret sauce? The Cella Trifecta: we have the right people, we understand our clients and we deliver results. Success requires a partner who offers all three. Together, we put passion to work. Cella is the only creative staffing firm to win the Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for over a decade. For more information, please visit cellainc.com or contact info@cellainc.com.
About Out in Tech
Out in Tech is the world's largest non-profit community of LGBTQ+ tech professionals.
We unite our 40,000 members by creating opportunities to advance their careers, grow their networks, and leverage tech for social change. We envision a tech industry where LGBTQ+ people are empowered, well-represented, and have full agency from intern to CEO. We believe this will lead to equitable and inclusive workplaces, innovative new ideas, and a more just future. For more information, visit outintech.com.
