NETANYA, Israel, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (the "Company") announced today that following the previously announced resignation of Mr. Ami Erel, the Company's former Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Doron Cohen was appointed as the Company's new director and Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective March 23, 2020.
Mr. Cohen has served as CEO of DIC and as a director of Elron Electronic Industries Ltd. since March 2020, as chairman of the board and founding partner at Credito since 2015, as an external director of Lachish Industries since 2014 and as the president of the Israeli Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) since 2013. From 2015 to 2019, Mr. Cohen served as chairman of the board and CEO of IBC, from 2011 to 2013 as Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Finance and from 2009 to 2012 as the Director General of the Israeli Governmental Companies Authority. Mr. Cohen is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a B.A. in economics and accounting from the Tel-Aviv University and an M.A. in law, from the Bar-Ilan University.
For additional details see the Company's annual report on Form 20-F dated March 23, 2020 under Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees – A. Directors and Senior Management.
About Cellcom Israel
Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.744 million cellular subscribers (as at December 31, 2019) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.
