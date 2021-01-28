CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access control system manufacturer, CellGate, is known for pioneering the use of cellular technology, smart phone apps and web-based portals for gate security. Their Watchman line of access control systems for both single family and multi-tenant applications were the first, and still only, cellular-based products to offer streaming video of visitors at the gate.
Effective immediately, CellGate is launching Visitor Management Tiered Monthly Service Plans for new purchasers of their multi-tenant Watchman cellular access control systems; the W460, W461 and new WXL models. The new program gives system owners three choices of monthly service plans based on which features of the multi-tenant models they choose to utilize:
- The Basic Plan. This plan is for multi-tenant product users who only wish to utilize the telephone entry & access control features of their system, and who would like to see all transaction and system commands on their logs in CellGate's TrueCloud administration portal.
- The Advantage Plan. This plan is for multi-tenant product users who wish to utilize telephone entry & access control, as well as be able to see photos of visitors on all transactions. These photos, and all and system commands on their logs, would be available in CellGate's TrueCloud administration portal.
- Advantage Plan Plus. This plan is for multi-tenant product users who wish to utilize the streaming video capabilities of the system, in addition to incorporating telephone entry & access control, seeing photos of visitors, as well as all transaction and system commands on their logs in CellGate's TrueCloud administration portal.
Until now, CellGate had one monthly service plan, and it automatically included usage for streaming video, telephone entry, access control and photo functionality. As Watchman line sales have grown, CellGate saw that many people loved the easy-to-use company smart phone app(s) and web-based TrueCloud portal for administration, and that sometimes they simply didn't want or need to use the streaming video or photo capabilities that the system also offered. This offered a clear opportunity for differentiation, according to Ken Shaw, CellGate's Vice President of Sales.
"We are thrilled to launch our new Visitor Management Tiered Monthly Service Plans," said Shaw. "Our cellular access control product line has more features, by far, than any other line on the market, and we have always been able to bundle all of these user-friendly features into a single product. Now, we also have a complimentary monthly service plan offering that gives system owners the kind of budgetary flexibility they want to tailor their ongoing monthly service at a budget they are comfortable with. This cements our leadership position in the cellular access control marketplace," said Shaw.
CellGate's Visitor Management Tiered Monthly Service Plans are available now for all new Watchman multi-tenant device installations, and will be available for existing multi-tenant installed devices on January 1st, 2022.
To learn more about CellGate and their products, visit http://www.cell-gate.com.
CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products—encompassing streaming video, smart keypad entry, voice and camera solutions. With their easy-to-use smart phone applications and proprietary TrueCloud web-based portal built on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, CellGate offers flexibility found in no other access control or monitoring solution.
