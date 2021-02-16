EXTON, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CellPort Software today announced the launch of the CellPort Cell Culture Suite, a new cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) product focused on cell culture and cell banking. CellPort Cell Culture Suite is a secure, compliant SaaS-based application suite focused on managing all lab workflows, activities, equipment, materials, personnel, data/calculations, locations, and projects for cell culture and cell banking. CellPort reduces errors, increases reproducibility, enhances productivity, and provides full audit-ready traceability for regulated and unregulated environments.
Cell culture is vital to the future of drug discovery and essential to advanced therapy medicinal products, but it is thwarted by the lack of reproducibility resulting from inconsistent quality control. The CellPort software has been used in R&D, GLP, and GMP settings and is 21 CFR Part 11 compliant.
"CellPort Cell Culture Suite is the most sophisticated yet easy to use suite of applications for cell culture and cell banking that exists today," says Gregory M. Banik, Ph.D., Vice President of Operations at CellPort Software, "The system can be easily configured and made fully operational in as little as four weeks."
Features and benefits of the CellPort Cell Culture Suite include:
- Track and trace the lineage and location of all cell lines, media, and reagents.
- Dramatically increase reproducibility and productivity while decreasing errors.
- Provide actionable reports to increase operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.
For more information on the CellPort Cell Culture Suite, visit http://www.cellportsoftware.com
About CellPort Software
Founded in 2014, CellPort Software was conceived with a single goal in mind: to digitalize the cell manufacturing process. Today CellPort boasts the most innovative suite of cloud-based cell-manufacturing and laboratory execution applications in the life-sciences industry. Our SaaS-based application suite defines and manages all assay workflows, activities, equipment, materials, personnel, data/calculations and projects used by CROs, CMOs, research institutions, bio-pharma companies and regulatory authorities in assay development and biomanufacturing at all stages of development (R&D, GLP, GMP).
