NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cellular M2M module market value is set to grow by USD 2.24 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9.01% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Many countries across the world are making significant investments in the development of smart cities, which is driving the adoption of several smart solutions such as smart parking, smart meters, and smart grids. This is consequently attracting investments in the improvement of the LTE infrastructure. For instance, in June 2021, Telit, a global vendor of IoT solutions expanded its partnership with Hi-mix Electronic S/A, a Brazilian electronic manufacturing service (EMS) provider, for the development of LTE modules. Besides, the growing number of consumers falling in the 20-30 age group is increasing the market for connected appliances. All these factors are driving the demand for M2M module technologies.
Cellular M2M Module Market: Use of M2M technology for remote patient monitoring
The use of M2M technology in remote patient monitoring ensures diagnosis accuracy and efficient tracking and monitoring of patients' health. The growing adoption of the technology in healthcare is encouraging many vendors to offer both modules and modem-based solutions that meet end-user requirements. With the aging population, high life expectancy, and growth in the number of individuals with chronic disorders, the need for efficient cellular M2M communications to enable data transmission for monitoring individuals with various conditions has increased globally. This is expected to drive the growth of the global cellular M2M module market during the forecast period.
Regional Market Analysis
With 41% of the growth originating from North America, the region will record a faster growth rate during 2020-2025.
The presence of leading players and increasing investments in R&D are driving the growth of the cellular M2M market in North America. Also, rapid technological advances, changing customer preferences regarding the use of electronic devices, and significant investments to improve the LTE infrastructure are propelling the growth of the cellular M2M module market in North America.
Cellular M2M module Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the cellular M2M module market by technology (4G, 3G, 2G, and CDMA) and application (smart utilities, home appliances and consumer electronics, manufacturing, and others).
By technology, the market generated maximum revenue in the 4G segment in 2021. The increasing deployment of 4G technologies across the automotive and energy sectors is fueling the growth of the segment. Also, the increasing demand for long-range connectivity solutions is contributing to the segment's growth.
Similarly, by application, the smart utilities segment is expected to offer several growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period. Increasing investments in smart grids and rising emphasis on renewable energy are driving the growth of the segment.
Cellular M2M Module Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.01%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.24 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.89
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, France, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AT and T Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Novotech Technologies Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., Sunsea AIoT Technology Co. Ltd., Telit Communications Plc, Thales Group, and Verizon Communications Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Challenges
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
