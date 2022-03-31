Celsion is conducting a clinical study of a new immunotherapy, GEN-1, in ovarian cancer. Women with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer are encouraged to speak with their doctors and visit http://www.ovariancancerstudy.com to learn more.
NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today announced that it has partnered with Mediaplanet to generate national awareness of the company's ongoing clinical study in ovarian cancer, as well as to highlight the importance for patients with cancer to join a clinical study.
Celsion is conducting a national clinical research study of a new immunotherapy, GEN-1, in patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer. The company has partnered with Mediaplanet to increase awareness of ovarian cancer research and to invite women with ovarian cancer to learn more about the Company's OVATION 2 study. The study is being conducted at major cancer institutions throughout the United States and in Montreal, Canada and is currently enrolling patients. Women with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer are encouraged to visit http://www.ovariancancerstudy.com to learn more about the OVATION 2 study and to consider entering this trial.
"Celsion Corporation understands that volunteering for a clinical research study can be a difficult decision. We have created a patient-friendly website to answer questions and help patients understand more about our OVATION 2 study," said Dr. Nicholas Borys, chief medical officer of Celsion Corporation. "The OVATION 2 Study combines Celsion's drug with the current standard-of-care chemotherapy to treat patients newly diagnosed with Stage III/IV ovarian cancer. The goal of the treatment is to shrink the cancer as much as possible so it can be removed by surgery. We are hopeful that this clinical trial will show our therapy to be effective in this indication. We appreciate the support by the scientific community and are committed to being part of the solution for women with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer."
GEN-1, designed using Celsion's proprietary TheraPlas platform technology, is an IL-12 DNA plasmid vector encased in a nanoparticle delivery system, which enables cell transfection followed by persistent, local secretion of the IL-12 protein. IL-12 is one of the most active cytokines for the induction of potent anti-cancer immunity acting through the induction of T-lymphocyte and natural killer (NK) cell proliferation. The company previously reported positive safety and encouraging Phase I results with GEN-1 given as monotherapy or a combination therapy in patients with advanced peritoneally metastasized primary or recurrent ovarian cancer, and recently completed a Phase Ib dose-escalation trial (OVATION 1 Study) of GEN-1 in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel in patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer.
About Celsion Corporation
Celsion is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies and DNA-based therapies; and a platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines currently focused on SARS-CoV2. The Company's product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. Celsion also has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection. For more information on Celsion, visit http://www.celsion.com.
About Mediaplanet
