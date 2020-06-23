LONDON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Network, the industry-leading cryptocurrency interest-earning platform, announces today the addition of Ethereum Classic (ETC) to the Celsius mobile app. ETC holders can deposit their digital assets into the Celsius wallet and earn up to 8.33% APY in weekly compounded interest rewards.
ETC runs on the Ethereum Classic blockchain and has a market capitalization of approximately $723 million. Celsius customers can hold ETC in the Celsius app and earn 6.11% APY in-kind or select to earn in the company's native CEL token and earn up to 8.33% annually. The ETC coin is the latest addition to Celsius Network's growing list of 25+ cryptocurrencies that offer high-interest rewards for its 120,000+ users.
"ETC not only earns high-interest rewards for our community, but it also shares the same mission as Celsius in disrupting the centralized banks and creating a transparent financial system that acts in the best interest of the people," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network. "HODLers can now earn weekly interest on over 25 coins through the Celsius app, and we'll continue to add cryptocurrencies that support our goal to bring the next 100 million people into the future of finance."
"Financial inclusion and diversity were key founding values of ETC Labs that hold true today. We're excited to see ETC added to the Celsius wallet and made available to its 120,000 users," said James Wo, Founder, and Chairman of ETC Labs.
About Celsius Network
Celsius Network addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through a high interest income and low cost loans accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the depositor community, Celsius is a Blockchain-based marketplace platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. For additional information please visit www.celsius.network
