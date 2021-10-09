DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cenango, one of the world's leading software development companies, today announced the release of their RFID Inventory app to the app store. This release allows Cenango to support their clients no matter where they are located remotely. Cenangos RFID mobile reader (RMR 1.0) is packaged into a RFID kit, shipped directly to clients, and is ready to use. Procured right here in Miami, Cenango sends the complete setup with instructions and support, making it easy for their customers to get started. Cenango RMR 1.0 is equipped with robust features such as find-a-file, where the end-user can pan an area to look for a file, and then the reader will ID the file, finding its unique RFID number among other RFID tagged files. The result is efficiency that saves money for businesses. RMR 1.0 was designed with usability in mind, with intuitive technologies that allow users to interact by touch on a multi-view graphical interface. Cenango had set a new bar when the launch of RMR 1.0 took place. With RMR 1.0, this debut RFID product makes inventory management a truly effortless experience for all users without sacrificing quality or breaking the bank.
Key features of the RMR 1.0 series include:
- Multiple users on one mobile reader
- No installation required
- Find-a-File feature ready
- Able to read numerous RFID tags
- Multi-industry applicable
- Intuitive UI
- High Performance and readability
RFID technology is here to stay. IDTechEx found that in 2019, the RFID market was worth approximately 11.6 Billion USD. IDTechEx projects that in 2022 this number could exceed $13 Billion USD. These findings include tags, readers, and software for passive and active RFID. The diversity in the industries using RFID technology is astounding. In retail, RFID tags are used for apparel above all other applications demanding 10 Billion RFID tags in 2019. In a completely different market, tagging animals is not only increasingly being adopted by the farming industry. In more and more farming locations, RFID tags are becoming a legal requirement accounting for 580 million tags being used in 2019.
Some of the industries Cenango's RMR 1.0 serves:
- Retail
- Material Handling
- Law Firms
- Asset Management
- Armory Management
- And much, much more!
Pricing and Availability upon request.
About Cenango
We are a US-based software and development company that has provided global enterprises with custom technological solutions for over twenty years. As technology has evolved and innovation has accelerated rates of progress across the digital landscape, we've streamlined our solutions to help our clients thrive in an increasingly connected world. We started with a mission to help businesses untangle complex issues they may face during digital progression, adopt new technologies, and develop software that complements their brands, goals, and internal processes. With this mission in mind, our engineers focus on using state-of-the-art technologies, to create reliable, user-centered, and effective software solutions. Our main goal is to deliver innovative solutions that harness the latest technology to empower your business and inspire excellence.
