CHANTILLY, Va., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centauri, a leading provider of high-end space, intelligence, directed energy, and cyber solutions, this month welcomed college students to its 2020 summer internship program. In a first for the company, this year's internship program will be conducted remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 70 students from across the country will participate in the program.
"The health and safety of our interns is the top priority and exposing them to any unnecessary risk would be unacceptable. Canceling their program after months of anticipation would also be unacceptable," said Dr. Ron Fairbanks, Centauri technical director. "After speaking with our mentors and Centauri leadership, we determined that this year's program can safely continue virtually while providing students with the same level of consequential work and corporate experience."
Fairbanks said that interns may have the opportunity to periodically visit Centauri office spaces, provided that the company's strict safety procedures – which include social distancing and face coverings – are followed.
Centauri's Summer Internship Program provides challenging and meaningful work experience to rising juniors, seniors, and grad students seeking science, engineering, and software development opportunities. This summer, Centauri offices in Alabama, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia are participating in the program.
"Our interns work on cutting-edge projects with real-world relevance while receiving mentorship from some of the brightest minds in their field," said Dr. Darren McKnight, Centauri technical director.
Past intern projects have included: machine learning for image reconstruction; signal processing enhancements for medical imaging; self-driving car simulations; and orbital debris modeling.
"I heard of opportunities that were canceled due to the pandemic," said Harrison Shay, a rising junior studying aerospace engineering at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. "I am very excited and fortunate to have been introduced to Centauri and to be able to participate in the internship program."
Interns will work closely with their mentors and other subject matter experts to help guide their projects throughout the summer. At the completion of the program, interns present their project to Centauri leadership.
"Our Centauri mentors are the key ingredient to a successful internship program, more so this summer," said McKnight. "Actively engaging and working with our interns presents a unique challenge during a pandemic but we're confident that our interns and mentors will be able to get and keep up the momentum of these challenging projects from afar."
About Centauri:
Centauri is a high-end engineering, intelligence, cybersecurity and advanced technology solutions company headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia with offices Nationwide. We work with our customers in the intelligence and national security communities, helping them solve their most difficult challenges. Our agile, mission-first approach empowers our advanced technical and operational teams to meet the real-time demands and high-impact missions of national defense agencies across land, air, sea, space, and cyberspace.