TYSONS, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center for Personal Protection and Safety (CPPS), a renowned leader in online security training and threat assessment support, has announced the formation of its first Board of Advisors, tapping renowned law enforcement and homeland security icon Paul Goldenberg as chair.
Founded in the wake of 9-11 to provide travel security training, CPPS has developed into the industry's premier training provider, adding modules including active assailant, workplace violence, security awareness, school safety, de-escalation techniques, safe termination, secure work from home, threat assessment and house of worship security. Following the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting, CPPS created the training video "Shots Fired," which the FBI used to train all 35,000 personnel in active assailants. In 2018, CPPS created a Safe Workplace Certification, following that up earlier this year with a Safe Schools Program. CPPS trains more than half the companies in the Fortune 500, 1600-plus colleges and universities, and hundreds of other organizations and institutions.
The new board will provide strategic advice and guidance as CPPS pivots to new offerings, explores fresh opportunities, and engages additional partners. "With the Covid pandemic and return-to-work phenomenon presenting new challenges to organizational safety and security, we felt it was time to formally engage an expert group of industry professionals to help chart a course forward," said Randy Spivey, founder and CEO of CPPS. "Our goal is to meet the changing safety and security training needs of organizations using standards-based instruction that is engaging and tailored to the client. We are confident that Paul Goldenberg and Michael Gips are the right individuals to lead this phase of our strategic growth."
Goldenberg, a 30-year criminal justice and global security executive, is principal of Cardinal Point Strategies, a senior fellow at Rutgers University, and a senior policy advisor to the Network Contagion Research Institute. He sat on the DHS Subcommittee for the Prevention of Targeted Violence Against Faith-Based Communities. In addition, he spearheaded an international law enforcement mission for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the world's largest government security initiative, during which he worked in more than eight European nations and counseled governments and NGOs on topics such as community conflict and the advent of transnational extremism.
"CPPS is a exceptional company, and I'm immensely honored to be entrusted with leading its strategic direction," said Goldenberg. "I'm hoping to bring my global experience to bear to assist CPPS in developing the solutions for an increasingly complicated and ever-evolving threat environment."
Goldenberg also announced his first selection for a CPPS board seat: Michael Gips. The former editor and publisher of Security Management magazine, the founder of ASIS International's CSO Center for Leadership and Development, and the previous head of ASIS's Standards & Guidelines, Certification, and Learning departments, Gips has operated his own consultancy, Global Insights in Professional Security, since 2019. He has been named one of the Most Influential People in Security by both Security magazine (2019) and IFSEC (2021), and in 2021 he won the Outstanding Security Performance Award for best U.S. security consultant.
